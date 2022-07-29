West London council ‘deeply concerned’ that building ban due to electricity shortage will hit housing plans

The Financial Times (FT) revealed yesterday that developers in west London face a potential ban on new developments until 2035.

The electricity grid has run out of capacity to support new homes, because of a number of new data centres built over the past few years.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) told the FT the centres use an amount of electricity equivalent to a small city and that it might take more than a decade to upgrade grid capacity.

Hounslow, Ealing and Hillingdon councils could all be affected by the potential ban on new homes.