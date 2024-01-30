West Midlands association hit by cyberattack

A housing association that manages homes across the West Midlands has taken some of its systems offline after being hit by a cyberattack #UKhousing

However, the association has also warned that the attack could impact and result in changes to the services tenants receive.

It is operating an emergency repair service, and phone lines are running for reporting repairs, accessing support and making payments.

Investigations into the incident are under way, according to a post on the landlord’s Facebook page.

Connexus, a 10,000-home landlord, described the decision as a “precautionary measure” but acknowledged that it knows little about the extent of the attack from earlier this year.

In a website update this week, Connexus said: “Please note that we are prioritising urgent repairs, essential compliance visits (such as gas services) and our customers with vulnerabilities. Our emergency out of hours service remains unaffected.”

Some residents have expressed frustration on the Connexus Facebook page. Many have reported an increased number of scam phone calls that they believe could be due to the attack.

A number have also reported missed appointments, as well as a lack of communication in general.

Connexus responded to many of the comments by reiterating that it is waiting for more details regarding the extent of the breach and will be communicating more information accordingly.

The landlord said: “As with any security incident which may involve personal data, we are asking all customers to remain extremely vigilant, especially when it comes to discussing any financial information with Connexus or any other organisation such as a bank, building society or retailer.”

One tenant joked: “If anyone has stolen my identity, does this mean they want to pay my service charge for me?”