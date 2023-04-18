The devolution package was signed in March and agreed the WMCA will receive a single affordable housing settlement from central government after 2026.

Until then, there will be “a major role” for the combined authority in shaping affordable housing development and investment in the region, Gareth Bradford, director of housing, property and regeneration at WMCA, told Inside Housing.

He added: “Up to 2026, it will be the combined authority setting the overall affordable housing strategy and the direction of travel and the leadership, and Homes England continuing to do the administration and the management of the fund.

“Post-2026, it’s much more of a model where the combined authority and region are in charge of all different aspects of the affordable housing programme and Homes England is working to the combined authority and supporting us.”

Mr Bradford said the aim of the new programme is for WMCA to work with Homes England and local providers to bring forward “additional projects to what was already planned through the system”.