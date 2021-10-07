West Midlands Combined Authority secures fresh £33m for brownfield housing development

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The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) has bagged another £33m of government funding as part of an effort to build 7,500 homes on brownfield land.
The funds, secured from the government’s Brownfield Housing Fund (BHF), will be used for site clearance and remediation of “difficult to deliver” brownfield sites, the WMCA said.
Last year, £84m was earmarked for the WMCA by the government through the BHF over a three-year period. It was among a host of Northern regions allocated money from the overall £400m pot.
The WMCA was given an initial £33m of the funding in May. The second tranche has now been handed over as the authority has met its target on keeping its programme on track and delivering affordable housing.
Brownfield development remains a government focus. At the Conservative Party conference this week, new housing secretary Michael Gove said investment in new homes on “neglected” brownfield sties will be part of the government’s levelling-up agenda.
Yesterday, prime minster Boris Johnson talked of building “beautiful homes on brownfield sites in places where homes make sense”.
The WMCA said the first tranche of money had helped kick-start homes across the region, including at Culwell Street in Wolverhampton.
The new tranche will help with the restoration and conversion of unique heritage buildings into new homes in town centres, it said.
It will also support mixed-use developments around “key transport hubs and major brownfield housing projects”, the authority added.
Overall, the WMCA is targeting 215,000 new homes across the region by 2031.
Andy Street, Conservative mayor of the West Midlands and chair of the WMCA, said: “Developing homes and creating new communities on brownfield land has been one of the region’s real success stories of recent years, and we will now be able to keep up our momentum thanks to this latest funding.
“By using government cash to clean up derelict industrial land, we’ve helped create thousands of new homes and jobs, whilst also protecting our precious and irreplaceable greenbelt.”
In March, the WMCA launched a taskforce of property experts to unlock some of the region’s 5,500 hectares of public land for regeneration and affordable housing.
In July, it signed a deal with developer St Modwen to build 5,000 homes over the next decade.
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