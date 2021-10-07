West Midlands Combined Authority secures fresh £33m for brownfield housing development

The funds, secured from the government’s Brownfield Housing Fund (BHF), will be used for site clearance and remediation of “difficult to deliver” brownfield sites, the WMCA said.

Last year, £84m was earmarked for the WMCA by the government through the BHF over a three-year period. It was among a host of Northern regions allocated money from the overall £400m pot.

The WMCA was given an initial £33m of the funding in May. The second tranche has now been handed over as the authority has met its target on keeping its programme on track and delivering affordable housing.

Brownfield development remains a government focus. At the Conservative Party conference this week, new housing secretary Michael Gove said investment in new homes on “neglected” brownfield sties will be part of the government’s levelling-up agenda.

Yesterday, prime minster Boris Johnson talked of building “beautiful homes on brownfield sites in places where homes make sense”.