West Midlands council failed to respond to resident’s mental health needs, ombudsman finds

Sandwell Council did not act appropriately under the Equality Act 2010 in response to the resident’s complex needs, the Housing Ombudsman found.

The resident told Sandwell Council years before the case that he has OCD, heightened anxiety and morbid depression, the watchdog’s report said. The resident also explained that he gets panic attacks, suffers with insomnia and is dyslexic.

After the first report of the ASB, in which the resident reminded the landlord of his mental health needs, he was forced to remind them of the detrimental impact it was having on him six times over the next five months.

Meanwhile, there was little action from the landlord to respond effectively to those needs.

There were only two occasions where the landlord took any action on the resident’s concerns, the ombudsman found.

This was to signpost to victims support nearly three months after the initial complaint and then to refer him to other support agencies nearly two months after that.