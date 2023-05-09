West Midlands council stops £1.6m of social housing fraud

Figures presented to Wolverhampton Council’s audit and risk committee last month revealed that 30 cases of social housing fraud were stopped between 2021 and 2023, worth £1,605,520.

Of these, 19 cases were stopped between April 2021 and March 2022, worth £1,031,320, and 11 cases were stopped between April 2022 and January 2023, worth £574,200.

The notional fraud savings figures are based on calculations by the Cabinet Office for the government’s national fraud initiative.