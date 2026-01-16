West Midlands housing association announces new chair

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Celia Bahrami has been announced as the new chair of Shropshire Rural Housing Association (SRHA).
Ms Bahrami will take the reins of the 300-home landlord after six years on its board, including as its vice chair and as chair of its tenant matters committee.
She was previously a senior local government officer and led multi-agency teams including police, health, fire and national agencies during her time as director of the Shropshire Partnership.
Ms Bahrami said: “We have had a fantastic period recently with a big emphasis on new developments, culminating in the opening of a wonderful scheme of 13 affordable homes in Chirbury.
“However, looking forward to the rest of this year and beyond, we are making even more effort to look after our existing tenants and their properties.
“For example, we are currently in the process of surveying all of our properties and talking to tenants to see if any repairs are needed or improvements can be made.
“We are also currently carrying out our tenant satisfaction survey, asking every one of our tenants for feedback on the condition of their homes and how we can best meet their needs as a housing association.
“During my time on the board I have been proud to help the organisation evolve towards a more tenant-focused approach, and I am looking forward to expanding this over the coming months and years.
“I am delighted to take this opportunity following the excellent leadership of Sam Hine, who along with our fantastic staff team has put Shropshire Rural Housing Association in a great place to move forward.”
John Green, chief executive of SRHA, added: “Sam Hine has been a tremendous chair for the past nine years and we are lucky to have someone as knowledgeable as Celia Bahrami to take up the role.
“We look forward to continuing our work to provide the best possible service to our tenants across Shropshire.”
Ms Hine stepped down as chair last September, the same year the organisation marked its 40th anniversary.
Writing in last year’s annual report, she said: “I am proud to have been able to play a part in taking Shropshire Rural Housing Association forward over the past nine years.
“When I took on the role of chair in 2020 the world was in a very difficult place, in the grips of the COVID pandemic. While that time was extremely challenging for everyone, it did force us to look differently at how we did things and encouraged us to adapt to new and more efficient ways of working, which we have now embedded into our business as usual.”
She added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the excellent staff team that make Shropshire Rural what it is today, still firmly rooted in its original purpose 40 years on, to provide housing solutions to those in housing need in rural areas.”
The landlord plans to increase its number of homes by 10% by 2030, and last October completed 13 homes in the village of Chirbury, in a scheme backed by several partners including Homes England.
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