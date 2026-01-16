West Midlands housing association announces new chair

Celia Bahrami has been announced as the new chair of Shropshire Rural Housing Association #UKhousing

She was previously a senior local government officer and led multi-agency teams including police, health, fire and national agencies during her time as director of the Shropshire Partnership.

Ms Bahrami will take the reins of the 300-home landlord after six years on its board, including as its vice chair and as chair of its tenant matters committee.

Ms Bahrami said: “We have had a fantastic period recently with a big emphasis on new developments, culminating in the opening of a wonderful scheme of 13 affordable homes in Chirbury.

“However, looking forward to the rest of this year and beyond, we are making even more effort to look after our existing tenants and their properties.

“For example, we are currently in the process of surveying all of our properties and talking to tenants to see if any repairs are needed or improvements can be made.

“We are also currently carrying out our tenant satisfaction survey, asking every one of our tenants for feedback on the condition of their homes and how we can best meet their needs as a housing association.

“During my time on the board I have been proud to help the organisation evolve towards a more tenant-focused approach, and I am looking forward to expanding this over the coming months and years.

“I am delighted to take this opportunity following the excellent leadership of Sam Hine, who along with our fantastic staff team has put Shropshire Rural Housing Association in a great place to move forward.”