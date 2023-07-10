West Midlands housing director departs for the Crown Estate

Gareth Bradford has been appointed as director of strategic business development at the property company, whose £16bn portfolio includes London’s Regent Street and Windsor Great Park.

Mr Bradford joined WMCA in 2017 and was described as a driving force behind the region’s partnerships with investors and developers such as Legal & General, St Modwen and Lovell.

Most recently, he was involved in negotiating the combined authority’s “trailblazer” devolution deal with central government, which agreed that the WMCA will receive a single affordable housing settlement after 2026.

At the WMCA, Mr Bradford oversaw a brownfield regeneration programme with over £750m of devolved funds, including a £350m housing deal negotiated in 2018.