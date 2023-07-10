West Midlands housing director departs for the Crown Estate

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The director of housing, property and regeneration at the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) is moving to a new role at the Crown Estate, Inside Housing can reveal.
Gareth Bradford has been appointed as director of strategic business development at the property company, whose £16bn portfolio includes London’s Regent Street and Windsor Great Park.
Mr Bradford joined WMCA in 2017 and was described as a driving force behind the region’s partnerships with investors and developers such as Legal & General, St Modwen and Lovell.
Most recently, he was involved in negotiating the combined authority’s “trailblazer” devolution deal with central government, which agreed that the WMCA will receive a single affordable housing settlement after 2026.
At the WMCA, Mr Bradford oversaw a brownfield regeneration programme with over £750m of devolved funds, including a £350m housing deal negotiated in 2018.
In his new role at the Crown Estate, Mr Bradford will be responsible for the development of supporting strategies and implementation for the company, both at group level and for its business units. He will also help to deliver strategic projects including regional regeneration.
Established in 1961, the Crown Estate is a commercial business that manages the King’s hereditary property and provides a net profit to the Treasury.
Mr Bradford has previously held roles in national government at the Department for Communities and Local Government (now the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities), as well as a policy advisor to No 10 on regeneration and affordable housing.
Mr Bradford said: “I look forward to working closely with all the teams to develop our business, strategy and key projects and collaborate with all key partners across the UK.
“The Crown Estate holds a significant nationwide portfolio, and I’m really excited at the prospect of playing a key role as we look to develop the business of The Crown Estate and create value both for the nation and local communities across the country.”
Sol Anitua, executive director for strategy, research and innovation at the Crown Estate, said: “Gareth’s unique skills and breadth of experience working together with government and the private sector to deliver key strategic projects will be invaluable to the Crown Estate.
“He will play a key role in turning our ambition and strategy into realities by creating strong partnerships with both public and private stakeholders and delivering projects that address the needs of the nation.”
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