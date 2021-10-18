West Midlands key workers take up new build ‘homes for £1’ under new scheme

Under Help to Own, which has been set up by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), Wolverhampton Council and fund management firm Frontier Development Capital (FDC), tenants sign up for a 20-year agreement on a new build property, subject to a £1,000 fee.

Once two decades have passed, they are given the option of a further five-year tenancy, after which they can buy their home for an additional £1.

A ‘loyalty premium’ paid via annual base rent increases, which the scheme says will never be more than Retail Price Index plus 1.75%, provides the bulk of the money with which to complete the house sales.

Participants can instead cash in their loyalty premium if they decide to leave the Help to Own scheme, which was first announced in March, at any time during the first 20 years.