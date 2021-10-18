West Midlands key workers take up new build ‘homes for £1’ under new scheme

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West Midlands residents are being offered the opportunity to buy homes for £1 – provided they first complete a 25-year lease – via a new scheme.
Under Help to Own, which has been set up by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), Wolverhampton Council and fund management firm Frontier Development Capital (FDC), tenants sign up for a 20-year agreement on a new build property, subject to a £1,000 fee.
Once two decades have passed, they are given the option of a further five-year tenancy, after which they can buy their home for an additional £1.
A ‘loyalty premium’ paid via annual base rent increases, which the scheme says will never be more than Retail Price Index plus 1.75%, provides the bulk of the money with which to complete the house sales.
Participants can instead cash in their loyalty premium if they decide to leave the Help to Own scheme, which was first announced in March, at any time during the first 20 years.
To date, Help to Own has spent £24m buying 100 two, three and four-bedroom properties at a site close to Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital.
Wolverhampton Council has put £5.7m into the Help to Own scheme, with the WMCA adding £4.7m and the remainder coming from unnamed institutional investors.
Of the first 100 homes, 86 have so far been offered, with applications open to anyone struggling to buy a home via traditional routes. Of these, more than 41% will go to key workers.
Andy Street, mayor of the West Midlands and chair of the WMCA, said: “Increasing the supply of affordable homes across the West Midlands is one of the WMCA’s key goals, and it is why we have pioneered a new definition of affordability that links prices [being no more than 35% of] people’s income rather than the local housing market.
Mr Street added: “Help to Own is a key part of our plans, and I look forward to working with our partners to roll the scheme out across the rest of the West Midlands as soon as possible.”
Ian Brookfield, Wolverhampton Council’s leader and the WMCA portfolio holder for economy and innovation, said he was “incredibly proud” of the new scheme.
“This scheme is giving local families, couples and individuals the opportunity to get on the property ladder and own new, quality-built homes, making the route to homeownership far more accessible than typical private market renting,” Mr Brookfield added.
With more than half of the 471 applications received for the Help to Own scheme coming from people outside the Wolverhampton area, the potential for rolling the scheme out beyond the West Midlands is being explored.
Sam Miller, commercial director for new propositions at FDC, said: “We’re thrilled to see that our scheme is offering a genuine alternative to hardworking households looking for a better solution to saving for a deposit when facing ever-increasing house prices and skyrocketing rents.”
He added: “The response since launch has been incredibly positive, and with strong demand outside of Wolverhampton and the West Midlands, our mission to make the route to homeownership more accessible nationwide has never been clearer or more pertinent.”
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