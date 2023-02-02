West Midlands landlord appoints ex-housing minister as new chair

Mr Edwards is the former chief executive of Advantage West Midlands and the Rural Development Commission, chair of the Dudley Group of Hospitals and was awarded a CBE for services to the rural economy in 2008.

Glenn Harris, chief executive of Midland Heart, said: “On behalf of everyone at Midland Heart, I congratulate Lord Austin on successfully being appointed as our next chair. Through his time as housing minister, his role with Homes England and having worked for one of our legacy organisations, Ian has seen all sides of the housing sector and understands the importance of making every single home a decent, safe and secure place to live.”

Lord Austin said: “I am delighted to have been appointed the next chair of Midland Heart, one of the region’s and country’s leading housing providers.

“John, Glenn, the current board and executive team, alongside all other members of Midland Heart staff, have done a fantastic job of steering our organisation through significant challenges, including a four-year rent cut, and are ahead of other housing associations on the challenges of the future, having delivered the UK’s first homes to meet the government’s Future Homes Standard and undertaken significant retrofit work to their older homes.”

Mr Edwards said: “It is important that, having had a long period of stability on the board of Midland Heart, we make the changes we need in a thorough and well-planned way.

“Having worked alongside Ian when he was a minister and I ran our regional development agency, I know he will bring a great understanding of the sector and provide strong stewardship for the organisation.”