West Midlands landlord appoints interim CFO

Announcing the change to its parent company on the stock exchange last week, the Wrekin Housing Group said: “Suzanne joined Housing Plus Group in 2025 and has added significant value to the organisation following the successful completion of the merger between The Wrekin Housing Group and Housing Plus Group. We wish Suzanne all the best in her future plans.

“Richard Nowell has been appointed chief financial officer on an interim basis until the end of the year, during which time the business will recruit for Suzanne’s successor.

“We hope all partners and stakeholders will continue to give Richard their full support in his new role as he transitions from director of treasury & risk.”

Inside Housing caught up with Wayne Gethings, the Housing Plus Group’s chief executive, in March last year – read our interview here.