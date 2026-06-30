West Midlands landlord appoints interim CFO

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The Housing Plus Group has appointed Richard Nowell as interim chief financial officer (CFO) until the end of the year, as incumbent Suzanne Forster is set to leave in November 2026.
The 33,000-home landlord will be recruiting for a successor to Ms Forster, who joined from a housing consultancy in May last year and will depart after a period of extended leave.
The landlord said Ms Forster has “added significant value to the organisation” following its merger with the Wrekin Housing Group in January 2025.
Mr Nowell has stepped into the CFO role after leading the Stafford-based housing association’s treasury team for the past five years.
The chartered accountant has 18 years’ experience in the sector and has held previous roles as a board member and committee chair.
Alongside his appointment, Angelina Hicklin has taken on the role of interim company secretary.
Announcing the change to its parent company on the stock exchange last week, the Wrekin Housing Group said: “Suzanne joined Housing Plus Group in 2025 and has added significant value to the organisation following the successful completion of the merger between The Wrekin Housing Group and Housing Plus Group. We wish Suzanne all the best in her future plans.
“Richard Nowell has been appointed chief financial officer on an interim basis until the end of the year, during which time the business will recruit for Suzanne’s successor.
“We hope all partners and stakeholders will continue to give Richard their full support in his new role as he transitions from director of treasury & risk.”
Inside Housing caught up with Wayne Gethings, the Housing Plus Group’s chief executive, in March last year – read our interview here.
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