West Midlands landlord names interim chief financial officer

Worcestershire-based provider Community Housing has appointed Ebele Akojie as its new interim chief financial officer #UKhousing

Mr Lethbridge will take a break before deciding his next career move.

Ms Akojie will take on the role after Richard Lethbridge steps down as finance director at the end of March.

The landlord believes Ms Akojie will bring “an extensive background in finance, governance and resource management, accumulated over two decades of senior leadership and board roles”.

She was previously executive director of finance and resources at Settle, and also held finance positions at Genesis and One Housing Group.

Ms Akojie also serves as a non-executive director at Golding Homes, South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust and joined the board of Heylo in June 2024.