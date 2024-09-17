West Midlands landlord scraps EBITDA MRI covenant as it develops largest number of homes to date

The Birmingham-based landlord said that covenants for bank and building society debt had “recently been refreshed”, with an EBITDA-only covenant from 2023-24 onwards.

The new loan covenant must exceed 150%. This year’s was 248.7%, marking a slight downturn from the previous period’s result of 259.8%.

Citizen did not report an EBITDA MRI result for 2023-24, but it stipulates that it “must exceed 105%”. Last year’s was 151.8%. At the same time, its capitalised major repairs totalled £40.4m in 2023-24.