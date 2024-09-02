West Midlands mayor calls on Rayner to release £146m unspent funding for social homes

The mayor of the West Midlands has written to Angela Rayner asking for £146m in funding not spent by his predecessor, to help build around 2,000 social homes #UKhousing

In his letter to Ms Rayner, Mr Parker said construction costs, the difficult housing market and the pandemic meant targets had been missed.

Richard Parker has called for the funds to be released by the housing secretary. He said the money was ring-fenced for tackling brownfield sites under Andy Street, the region’s former Tory mayor, but did not get spent.

However, Mr Street’s record on social housing has also been attacked. Ms Rayner told parliament in April he had “used his multimillion-pound housing budget to build just 46 social homes in eight years”.

Around 150,000 people across the West Midlands are currently on council housing waiting lists.

Mr Parker, who was elected in May, said: “This funding, if unlocked, will make a huge difference to thousands of families, giving them somewhere safe, secure and warm to live.

“This is also a statement of intent; I will deliver for people in this region and make a significant difference to people’s lives.”