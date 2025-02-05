West Midlands mayor launches £167m retrofit fund

The funding will be used to upgrade the “oldest and coldest” social and privately owned homes in the region, the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) said.

They will be fitted with insulation, new doors and windows, solar panels and green heating systems.

The cash will also “unlock further investment” in housing of around £80m from councils and housing providers, the combined authority said.

Government retrofit schemes such as the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund work on a match funding basis, where the landlord matches the grant funding given to them.