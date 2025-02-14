West Midlands mayor launches housing taskforce

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The West Midlands mayor has appointed experts to a homes taskforce to help increase the construction of affordable and social housing on derelict brownfield land across the region.
Richard Parker, who was elected in 2024, has pulled together experts from house builders, landlords, the academic and community sectors to look at issues such as the greater use of low-carbon modular housing and retrofitting.
It is one of four expert groups the mayor has established recently to tackle housing, employment, economic growth and transport.
The establishment of the homes taskforce comes as there are more than 6,500 West Midland households, including nearly 13,000 children, living in temporary accommodation and a further 60,000 people on housing waiting lists.
Mr Parker believes the taskforces will provide expert advice, challenge current approaches and propose practical solutions.
He said: “Too many people in the West Midlands don’t have a safe, affordable place to call home. That’s why I have committed to building thousands of new social homes, delivering a mass insulation scheme to make thousands of homes warmer and cheaper to run, and supporting homeless people.
“But I can’t do this alone, which is why I have brought together some of the brightest minds in our region on my new homes taskforce, so we can work together to start fixing this housing crisis and change thousands of lives for the better.”
The taskforce recently met for the first time at the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA)’s office in Birmingham for a discussion on strategies to build more affordable homes and create vibrant communities.
Established in 2016, the WMCA brings together 18 local authorities to oversee the transfer of powers and funding from Whitehall.
Its responsibilities include transport, remediating brownfield land, supporting existing businesses and developing new ones. The region’s ambition is to be net zero carbon by 2041.
Earlier this month, the mayor launched a £167m energy efficiency fund to upgrade up to 10,000 homes.
The funding will be used to upgrade the “oldest and coldest” social and privately owned homes in the region, the WMCA said.
The homes will be fitted with insulation, new doors and windows, solar panels and green heating systems.
The cash will also “unlock further investment” in housing of around £80m from councils and housing providers, the combined authority said.
Government retrofit schemes, such as the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund, work on a match-funding basis, where the landlord matches the grant funding given to them.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories