West Midlands mayor launches housing taskforce

Richard Parker, who was elected in 2024, has pulled together experts from house builders, landlords, the academic and community sectors to look at issues such as the greater use of low-carbon modular housing and retrofitting.

It is one of four expert groups the mayor has established recently to tackle housing, employment, economic growth and transport.

The establishment of the homes taskforce comes as there are more than 6,500 West Midland households, including nearly 13,000 children, living in temporary accommodation and a further 60,000 people on housing waiting lists.