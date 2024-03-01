West Midlands mayor pledges to target delivery of social homes if re-elected

Mr Street has pledged to target the delivery of more social housing if he is re-elected as mayor of West Midlands later this year.

He was first elected West Midlands mayor for the Conservatives in 2017 and then was re-elected in 2021.

In a speech to the Switchee Summit in Dudley on Wednesday, Mr Street said that quickening the pace of social housing development was the only way that the “scourge of temporary accommodation” could be properly tackled across the region.

Inside Housing has been calling on politicians from across the political spectrum to pledge to deliver substantial numbers of homes for social rent as part of its Build Social campaign, which launched last year.