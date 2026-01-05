West Midlands mayor reveals £3m investment as part of affordable housing push

The funding will be used to back two schemes as part of an aim to build 2,000 new social homes every year across the West Midlands by 2028.

At the larger of the two sites, the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) is contributing £2.6m towards building 108 homes on a former General Electric Power Conversion site in Rugby, Warwickshire.

The scheme is being developed by major Midlands housing association Orbit.