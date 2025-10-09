West Midlands mayor to spend £40m fund converting 1,000 properties into social homes

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West Midlands mayor Richard Parker is to use a £40m fund to deliver 1,000 new social homes, after “cutting red tape” over how the combined authority is able to spend its budget.
The new £40m Social Housing Accelerator Fund will be used to convert properties that are ready for occupation, under construction or soon to be built, to social rent.
Previously, the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) was unable to directly fund housing, and could only use its budget to clean up and unlock brownfield sites for developers.
But the government has now given the green light for the mayor to use existing housing funds to directly provide social housing.
Mr Parker said: “By cutting red tape, we have opened up £40m to bring forward 1,000 social rent homes across the West Midlands – that’s 1,000 families whose lives will be changed.
“In total, we have approved or secured enough funding in just 15 months to bring forward over 1,750 new social homes – a significant step towards fixing our region’s housing crisis.
In delivering the Social Housing Accelerator Fund, the mayor will work closely with local councils, Homes England and housing associations to directly fund the delivery of new homes for social rent.
It comes as the latest figures show there are 7,450 households, including 14,976 children, currently living in temporary accommodation across the West Midlands and 65,335 households on the region’s social housing waiting list.
The mayor made the announcement after visiting a new social housing scheme by Midland Heart on the site of the former London Taxi Company factory in Holyhead Road, Coventry.
A total of 87 new homes are being built – 58 of which will be for social rent and 29 of which will be for shared ownership.
Joe Reeves, deputy chief executive at Midland Heart, welcomed the new fund on behalf of the West Midlands Housing Association Partnership, which is made up of 18 local housing associations.
He said: “As a result of this new funding, hundreds of homes built across the West Midlands will be let at social rent, making homes even more affordable for tenants on low incomes.
“Housing associations, like Midland Heart, will continue to work with the mayor and WMCA to ensure that new ways are found to build the affordable homes our region needs.”
The mayor has also set a target for the region to be building 2,000 social homes a year by 2028, and is also using WMCA funding to unlock derelict industrial sites.
This is set to deliver more than 1,200 affordable homes, including over 750 homes for social rent.
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