West Midlands to spend £75m addressing construction skills gap

Around 4,000 extra workers will be needed annually over the coming years due to an imminent “construction boom”, according to Construction Industry Training Board research cited by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

This boom is being driven by plans for 12,200 new homes across the region each year and a £160m retrofit scheme to make thousands of homes more energy efficient.

The £75m funding package, drawn from the WMCA’s skills budget as well as a government fund for construction skills, will train new workers in jobs such as bricklaying, engineering, design, plastering and painting.