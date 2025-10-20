West Midlands to spend £75m addressing construction skills gap

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
West Midlands mayor Richard Parker has announced £75m of funding aimed at training more than 12,000 new construction workers over the next three years.
Around 4,000 extra workers will be needed annually over the coming years due to an imminent “construction boom”, according to Construction Industry Training Board research cited by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).
This boom is being driven by plans for 12,200 new homes across the region each year and a £160m retrofit scheme to make thousands of homes more energy efficient.
The £75m funding package, drawn from the WMCA’s skills budget as well as a government fund for construction skills, will train new workers in jobs such as bricklaying, engineering, design, plastering and painting.
It will be led by Dudley College’s Technical Excellence Hub, which is one of the 10 specialist colleges taking part in a recently announced £100m government scheme to train 40,000 workers in construction skills by 2029.
In July, a report by skills provider City & Guilds suggested that a critical shortage of skilled workers will seriously impact the government’s ability to deliver 1.5 million new homes by 2029, with major immigration reforms worsening the sector’s recruitment crisis.
The West Midlands mayor announced this month that he will use a £40m fund to deliver 1,000 new social homes after “cutting red tape” over how the combined authority is able to spend its budget.
Mr Parker has also set a target for the region to be building 2,000 social homes a year by 2028.
There are currently 7,450 households, including 14,976 children, living in temporary accommodation across the West Midlands, and 65,335 households on the region’s social housing waiting lists, according to the combined authority.
Mr Parker said the region is “heading into a construction boom” that will provide new jobs and new homes, but “will only last if local people have the skills to deliver it”.
“That’s why I’m backing investment in training and apprenticeships – so people here get the first shot at the good jobs being created and businesses can draw on local talent with the latest skills and knowhow,” he continued.
The package has been developed in partnership with the Department for Education, and will mean investment in construction skills rises to £20m a year.
Tim Balcon, chief executive of the Construction Industry Training Board, said it is “vital” that regional mayoralties are working with the government to get Britain building again.
He continued: “It’s fantastic to see the WMCA’s skills package to address the region’s shortage of construction workers.
“The WMCA’s skills package builds on the government’s £600m construction skills package announced earlier this year, which CITB contributed to, as well as the technical excellence colleges that will train tens of thousands of future construction workers.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories