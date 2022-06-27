West of England association secures £100m private placement

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A Bristol-based housing association has secured £100m in funding to support its strategic goal of building 2,000 homes over the next 10 years.
Alliance Homes said the private placement was heavily oversubscribed and Phoenix Group was chosen as lead investor, with funding provided through Macquarie Asset Management.
Additional investors include Quebec-based iA Financial Group, a new lender to the group.
Inside Housing has asked Alliance at what price it has borrowed the money.
The loan notes will be drawn in tranches, in accordance with the landlord’s business needs to help give it long-term certainty of funding as it pursues its investment ambitions.
The association owns and manages around 6,500 homes in North Somerset and the South West of England, which includes affordable and social rented homes.
It completed more than 230 new homes in the past year, and the new funding will support its strategic goal to build 2,000 homes over 10 years.
Alliance will use part of the funds to invest in improving the sustainability of its current housing stock by bringing all homes to an Energy Performance Certificate rating of C or higher.
James Holkham-Coates, investment manager at Phoenix Asset Management, said: “We are delighted to have provided Alliance with £90m of funding to support its development programme in North Somerset and its decarbonisation ambitions.
“This investment further underlines Phoenix’s commitment to help tackle the UK’s housing crisis and support the levelling up of the whole of the UK in a sustainable manner.”
Alliance was supported by Chatham Financial and Devonshires as it developed its funding strategy.
Katrina Michael, chief finance officer at Alliance Homes, said: “The challenges of addressing the current affordable housing shortage while investing in existing homes and communities and becoming more sustainable are top of the agenda for Alliance Homes.
“This funding will allow us to meet our corporate goals and we’re looking forward to continuing our relationship with Macquarie and with our new investors to achieve our ambitions.”
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