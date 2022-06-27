West of England association secures £100m private placement

Alliance Homes said the private placement was heavily oversubscribed and Phoenix Group was chosen as lead investor, with funding provided through Macquarie Asset Management.

Additional investors include Quebec-based iA Financial Group, a new lender to the group.

Inside Housing has asked Alliance at what price it has borrowed the money.

The loan notes will be drawn in tranches, in accordance with the landlord’s business needs to help give it long-term certainty of funding as it pursues its investment ambitions.