West of Scotland HA completes transfer of homes from troubled Glasgow landlord

The association announced last week that it had taken on the tenants and staff of Charing Cross Housing Association as of 1 August.

The deal saw WSHA adding 512 rented homes to its stock of approximately 3,500 units, as well as responsibility for 900 factored homes, where it will manage communal areas.

Charing Cross tenants agreed to the transfer in June, with 96.1% voting ‘yes’ on a turnout of 72.4% during a ballot that remained open for 31 days.

WSHA offered a one-year rent freeze for its new tenants. It also made a series of other pledges around improvements to homes and neighbourhoods and increased opportunities for resident engagement.