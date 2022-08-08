West of Scotland HA completes transfer of homes from troubled Glasgow landlord

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West of Scotland Housing Association (WSHA) has completed a transfer of assets and services from a smaller Glasgow landlord that had faced years of governance problems.
The association announced last week that it had taken on the tenants and staff of Charing Cross Housing Association as of 1 August.
The deal saw WSHA adding 512 rented homes to its stock of approximately 3,500 units, as well as responsibility for 900 factored homes, where it will manage communal areas.
Charing Cross tenants agreed to the transfer in June, with 96.1% voting ‘yes’ on a turnout of 72.4% during a ballot that remained open for 31 days.
WSHA offered a one-year rent freeze for its new tenants. It also made a series of other pledges around improvements to homes and neighbourhoods and increased opportunities for resident engagement.
There had been several years of concerns around governance and financial management at Charing Cross, with an independent review in 2019 finding that the organisation did not comply with regulatory standards.
There were also allegations around breaches of Charing Cross’ code of conduct.
The Scottish Housing Regulator said the association’s governing body, where the chair had been in place for almost 20 years and many other members had served extended terms, struggled to appreciate the seriousness of the problems and to take effective action.
A strategic options appraisal in spring 2021 concluded that Charing Cross should seek a partnership with another landlord, with WSHA being appointed as preferred partner in October.
Brian Gannon, chief executive of WSHA, said staff at the organisation were “delighted to welcome all Charing Cross tenants, customers and staff”.
“We feel very privileged that the tenants in the historic [central Glasgow] communities of Woodlands and Garnethill have put their faith in us to deliver on our transfer promises,” he added.
“We look forward to not only delivering our investment promises to both communities, but also the excellent wider support services and strong community engagement that existing WSHA tenants have benefited from for many years.”
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