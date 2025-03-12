West Yorkshire landlord rebrands and launches plan for 1,500 homes

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Wakefield and District Housing (WDH) is rebranding and launching a business strategy that aims to provide up to 1,500 new homes over the next three years.
WDH will become Vico Homes from 1 April.
The decision to rebrand followed an “extensive consultation and review process with customers, partners and colleagues” on how to strengthen the organisation, WDH said.
The landlord also plans to upgrade over 2,000 kitchens and bathrooms, improve the energy efficiency of its current homes and regenerate key areas.
Martyn Shaw, chief executive of WDH, said: “We’ve been known as WDH for 20 years, and in 2025 we’re not the same organisation anymore.
“Increasing the number of homes we provide is important, as not only does it help more people to have a safe place to live, it also enables us to invest in our existing homes and communities.”
The new name comes from the first two letters of each word in the landlord’s freshly adopted vision to build “vibrant communities”.
It stressed that the rebrand was not the result of a merger and did not involve any other organisation.
Mr Shaw said: “Building on the foundations of WDH, our rebrand to Vico Homes is a really positive step, aimed at opening more doors to partnerships, helping us to support more people in more places, and bringing more homes and improved services to our customers, wherever they live.”
Established in 2005, WDH has more than 32,000 homes across the Wakefield district and North of England.
In February, it secured a £30m deal with NatWest to help fund retrofit and green-energy works.
In May last year, the landlord told Inside Housing it was looking to create the “workforce of the future” by expanding its training and employment offer to tenants and communities.
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