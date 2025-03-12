West Yorkshire landlord rebrands and launches plan for 1,500 homes

It stressed that the rebrand was not the result of a merger and did not involve any other organisation.

Mr Shaw said: “Building on the foundations of WDH, our rebrand to Vico Homes is a really positive step, aimed at opening more doors to partnerships, helping us to support more people in more places, and bringing more homes and improved services to our customers, wherever they live.”

Established in 2005, WDH has more than 32,000 homes across the Wakefield district and North of England.

In February, it secured a £30m deal with NatWest to help fund retrofit and green-energy works.

In May last year, the landlord told Inside Housing it was looking to create the “workforce of the future” by expanding its training and employment offer to tenants and communities.