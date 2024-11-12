Westminster launches new partnership with 11 registered providers to improve housing in borough

At an event at Westminster town hall on Tuesday morning, council leader Adam Hug launched the ‘housing compact’ alongside Liza Begum, cabinet member of housing services, and Ian Wardle, chief executive of A2Dominion.

“The housing compact represents a new partnership between the council and resident providers across the bar to tackle the housing crisis and drive real outcomes for our residents together,” Ms Begum said.

The compact is a manifesto commitment of the local Labour Party, which took control of the council in 2022.

Its aims, Ms Begum said, are to build a “strong and effective partnership” to increase the supply of affordable housing, deliver high-quality and place-based services to residents, and improve housing safety and quality.