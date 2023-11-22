We’ve achieved a 0% gender pay gap, but there’s still more to do

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Duncan Short explains how Vivid closed its gender pay gap and its hopes for keeping it that way
At Vivid, we are really proud of achieving a 0% gender pay gap.
While it is only one stat, it really helps to show we are serious about ensuring that Vivid is a place where anyone can work and feel they have the opportunity to progress and be the best they can without any restrictions.
This should not be taken as a suggestion that we think the ‘job is done’, but rather that it is an important milestone on our journey.
We are equally pleased about our progress on our ethnicity pay gap, though we have more work to do.
So what have we done? Well like lots of activities, it is taking several small steps to keep progressing each year… and perhaps a bit of luck!
Our journey started by changing the pay structures for our trades staff who had been paid via schedule of rates, and clearly the majority of our trades were men. This enabled us to reduce the pay gap by several percentage points in one year.
“This should not be taken as a suggestion that we think the ‘job is done’, but rather that it is an important milestone on our journey”
We also looked to increase the number of women working in our trades activities and we were successful in recruiting several female apprentices and women supervisors.
Elsewhere, we made a policy decision that for any role that had people management responsibilities we had to have both men and woman as part of our interview panel, thus removing or reducing any unconscious bias.
Where we used agencies to help us fill vacancies, we insisted that they gave us shortlist with both men and women on them. We also took other smaller, local actions and ensured that we kept an ongoing focus on ensuring we could close our gender gap.
We aim to have equal representation of gender where possible at all levels and across similar roles compared to the local communities we serve and looking into how we can better understand and obtain these findings.
However, our work is still ongoing. We know that we have areas of the business that are predominantly men and areas that are predominantly women, so getting a greater balance across the organisation is the next priority.
Being a great place to work isn’t just something I think, but is reflected across the business, having recently achieved our two-star recognition with Best Companies. Vivid have also been recognised as one of the top 100 large companies in the UK, according to the 2023 ‘Best Companies to Work for’ list.
Now that we have achieved a 0% gender pay gap, it is important this remains in the future. While this is considerable progress, we will continue to promote our inclusive culture to ensure Vivid remains a great place to work where everyone feels they can give their best and be rewarded fairly.
Duncan Short, group director of resources, Vivid
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories