We’ve achieved a 0% gender pay gap, but there’s still more to do

So what have we done? Well like lots of activities, it is taking several small steps to keep progressing each year… and perhaps a bit of luck!

“This should not be taken as a suggestion that we think the ‘job is done’, but rather that it is an important milestone on our journey”

Our journey started by changing the pay structures for our trades staff who had been paid via schedule of rates, and clearly the majority of our trades were men. This enabled us to reduce the pay gap by several percentage points in one year.

We also looked to increase the number of women working in our trades activities and we were successful in recruiting several female apprentices and women supervisors.

Elsewhere, we made a policy decision that for any role that had people management responsibilities we had to have both men and woman as part of our interview panel, thus removing or reducing any unconscious bias.

Where we used agencies to help us fill vacancies, we insisted that they gave us shortlist with both men and women on them. We also took other smaller, local actions and ensured that we kept an ongoing focus on ensuring we could close our gender gap.