‘We’ve built a whole new team’: how Welsh landlord Trivallis addressed its governance issues

Welsh association Trivallis was placed under review by the regulator in 2022. Chief executive Duncan Forbes explains to Stephen Delahunty how things have turned around #UKhousing

In December that year, Mr Forbes’ position at Trivallis became permanent as he began the unenviable task of addressing the absence of senior executives in the landlord’s management team.

Around a month after the regulatory review announcement in 2022, then-chief executive Ian Thomas and Lynda Clark, executive director of resources and innovation, resigned from the Pontypridd-based housing association.

“We’ve just built a whole new team,” Mr Forbes tells Inside Housing. “We’ve strengthened with some really good additional board members. Obviously, myself and Lisa joined and the other two executive members left. Me and the new members are all pointing in the same direction.”

That absence meant its senior team did not have the necessary management capacity. The Welsh regulator was also concerned that Trivallis had not provided the necessary assurances to support its current regulatory status.

Since then, the 12,000-home landlord has appointed Nick Beckett as chair and Lisa Pinney joined as executive director of resources in May 2023.

Mr Forbes continues: “I think prior to the review, and in part due to the ways of working that had come out of the pandemic, things were no longer working as well, which lead to some frustration from the board.”

He spoke to Inside Housing over Teams from Trivallis’ office after its return to compliant status in October last year, following an 18-month review by the Welsh regulator.

On the pink wall behind him is a white board with four words in a list: homes, communities, tenant satisfaction and finance. The notes under each were not completely readable, but it is a sign the landlord under Mr Forbes’ tenure has been refocusing its priorities.

He explains how the Welsh regulator’s intervention included three plans on finance, leadership and governance – with a process he described as “supportive and challenging”.

He says: “With the governance arrangements, we basically started from scratch, restructured how we did things, alongside recruiting a new team.

“Our finances were actually in a pretty good position to be honest, but we did a zero-based budget last year, which helped us start from scratch and rebuild the budget going forward.”