‘We’ve got no dignity’: life in poor-quality temporary accommodation

Raising the standard is ‘challenging’

Darren Rodwell, executive member for housing and planning at London Councils, which helps co-ordinate the initiative, accepts raising the standard of temporary accommodation in London is “undoubtedly challenging”, but says StS is helping councils “redress the balance in favour of decent provision”.

However, remedying these hazards will only go so far in improving the conditions households in temporary accommodation are forced to live in.

StS inspected Gilroy and Croydon hotels in November last year and gave them a ‘satisfactory’ inspection grade of C, which the owners said they expect will now be increased to a ‘good’ grade of B, as they have resolved the issues that were identified. They said StS raised no concerns in relation to the cooking facilities.

Yet, this will be of little comfort to those stuck living in the hotels. “I just need to get out of here,” says John, whose mental health has deteriorated since being placed in temporary accommodation. “My room is the same size as a prison cell.”

Since speaking to Inside Housing, John has been moved to a larger room in the hotel. Lambeth Council says it has agreed to transfer him to alternative temporary accommodation as soon as possible if he wishes.

It should also be noted that StS only covers nightly paid B&Bs and studios, which only account for a fraction of the temporary accommodation used in London.

With almost 100,000 households living in temporary accommodation, including 60,000 in London alone, councils only have so much leverage when deciding what standards they are willing to accept. Lambeth alone says that every night it provides temporary accommodation for over 3,150 homeless people, at a cost of over £10m a year.

Councils can and have worked with providers to improve conditions. The owners of Croydon and Gilroy hotels say they are routinely inspected by local authorities and work with them to determine the size and configuration of rooms. They have a contract with a specialist company that provides a rapid response to pest infestation issues and say they have had two reports of rodents in the past month across both hotels.

However, until the demand for temporary accommodation decreases, families will be forced to spend long periods of time in cramped conditions with poor amenities. Inspections and regulations can make a difference, but only major shifts in government policy will have a real impact.