‘We’ve got to find more consumer-friendly housing products,’ says ex-Places for People boss

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The housing sector must become more creative with the tenures it offers and provide additional options to a more diverse group of people, the former chief executive of Places for People has said.
Speaking on day one of Housing 2022 in Manchester, David Cowans, now senior strategic advisor at Regis Group, told delegates that the sector was impenetrable to some people and was the only part of the economy that was not consumer friendly.
“If you look at most people, they can afford the rent and they can afford the mortgage, but can’t get a deposit,” he added.
“We’ve got to get more creative and provide a whole range of options to people.”
Mr Cowans said shared ownership schemes and the Rent to Buy made a good attempt to tackle the issue of providing options to get people on the housing ladder, but those had been varied in terms of their success.
He added: “You can’t as a consumer influence what you buy unless you’ve got serious money and you need to look at the type of properties people want and their ability to fund them.
“Then you can construct a model for the UK housing market and then we’ve got to find the right product.”
Mr Cowans was speaking during a session called ‘Pride of place: creating beautiful, affordable housing for generations to come’.
He was joined on stage by four other panellists who conceded that the idea of ‘pride of place’ was not something the sector had always done well.
Shamez Alibhai, head of community housing and portfolio manager at Man Global Private Markets (GPM), said that over the past two decades, the UK sector had struggled to bring to fruition the concepts of building ‘beautiful’, ‘affordable’ homes for ‘generations to come’.
He said he thought it was relatively easy to deliver one of these ambitions, but when all three are brought together, it can leave everyone involved being “pulled and pushed in different directions”, which can lead to delays or one goal not being delivered as well as the others.
Delegates also heard how the sector had not always been helped by government departments that do not speak to each other, short-termism in capital funding and unforeseen delays in planning and development pipelines.
Panellists discussed how silo working in the government was affecting the ability of the sector to bring the issues of housing, sustainability and energy together during a period of high inflation.
Stephen Teagle, chief executive at Vistry Partnerships, said that in his experience, the sector had not always been able to get procurement right and sometimes failed to work in partnership.
He added that when those things are done right, the sector delivers places tenants can be proud of.
For Mr Teagle, it was the space between the homes that are arguably the most important and the most democratic.
He said: “Creating a great public realm means you can create great places that are affordable, that are democratised, that people can use – and that’s really important.
“And in order for that to be a success, we need to manage the stewardship of those spaces.”
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