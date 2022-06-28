‘We’ve got to find more consumer-friendly housing products,’ says ex-Places for People boss

Speaking on day one of Housing 2022 in Manchester, David Cowans, now senior strategic advisor at Regis Group, told delegates that the sector was impenetrable to some people and was the only part of the economy that was not consumer friendly.

“If you look at most people, they can afford the rent and they can afford the mortgage, but can’t get a deposit,” he added.

“We’ve got to get more creative and provide a whole range of options to people.”

Mr Cowans said shared ownership schemes and the Rent to Buy made a good attempt to tackle the issue of providing options to get people on the housing ladder, but those had been varied in terms of their success.

He added: “You can’t as a consumer influence what you buy unless you’ve got serious money and you need to look at the type of properties people want and their ability to fund them.

“Then you can construct a model for the UK housing market and then we’ve got to find the right product.”