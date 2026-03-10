We’ve taken a new approach to regeneration in central London. Here’s what we’ve learned

Over autumn 2025, we established a dedicated community design panel and held a series of workshops with local residents, giving them the opportunity to directly influence the early design stages of the proposals.

These sessions went beyond traditional consultation. Residents were invited to work alongside designers and council officers as equals, shaping emerging ideas through a hands-on process.

This approach has helped build trust, ensured local perspectives are genuinely reflected in the designs and focused the proposals on delivering practical, real-world benefits for the neighbourhood.

“The co-design process has led to improvements on the previous outline planning permission, including better daylight and sunlight, increased space between buildings and new community spaces”

Feedback from residents has been overwhelmingly positive, confirming our co-design approach is the right one. And the impact of this engagement work is already clear. The co-design process has led to improvements on the previous outline planning permission, including better daylight and sunlight, increased space between buildings and new community spaces.

Crucially, residents recognise the difference this approach is making. Between November and January, we asked the Church Street community whether the co-design process was moving the regeneration in the right direction. Of the 460 people who shared feedback, over 70% agreed that it was. The message is clear: co-design works.

By giving residents a meaningful opportunity to shape the future of their area at an early stage, we are building confidence and community buy-in. At the same time, the insights gained through this process are helping the design team develop stronger, more deliverable proposals. These lessons will be taken forward by the council on future projects, with the aim to set a new standard for estate regeneration and co-design across Westminster.

When done properly, co-design leads to better outcomes – for residents, for councils and for the long-term success of regeneration projects. It is not simply about listening; it is about working together to create places that stand the test of time.

Setareh Neshati, director of regeneration and development, Westminster City Council