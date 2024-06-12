What a new partnership with the next government could do for the North’s unique housing challenges

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The social housing sector and local government are already doing so much for housing in the North. But we could go further faster, writes Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the Northern Housing Consortium
The general election offers a fantastic opportunity for the social housing sector and local government in the North to work with the next government to create even more great homes, great places and a new generation of green jobs in the North.
That’s why we’ve launched Building the future of housing in the North, which outlines our priorities for a renewed partnership between the government and our members up to 2035.
There are 7.1 million homes in the North – 1.3 million of them are social homes, almost 18% of all Northern housing. The work of social housing providers already contributes significant benefits to local and regional economies, and we want to build on these strong foundations.
Last year, building new social homes in the North generated over £1bn of total economic benefit, with the day-to-day work of social housing providers directly contributing over £4bn a year to the North’s economy and supporting more than 70,000 jobs. Between 2018-19 and 2022-23, Northern social housing providers delivered around 60,000 new affordable homes.
Our members in the North are already doing great work – but working with a renewed partnership, we can go even further, faster.
“While there is a clear need for more homes, there are also many areas which need wider regeneration”
That renewed partnership is desperately needed. The challenges people and communities face in the North are different and the direction of policy coming out of Westminster and Whitehall in recent years, at best, only scratches the surface of what’s required to address those challenges.
We have a real diversity of housing markets across the North. While there is a clear need for more homes (we have more than 420,000 households on the waiting list for a social home), there are also many areas which need wider regeneration, with existing homes to be refurbished or renewed and investment in local infrastructure needed.
Many of these areas also have undeveloped brownfield sites which currently lie neglected, but have massive potential to boost housing numbers and regenerate communities. Yet for too long, a narrow interpretation of Treasury rules about what constitutes ‘value for money’ has seen the North locked out of much-needed investment.
We also have a greater number of ‘older and colder’ homes in the North. Our analysis in Northern Housing Monitor shows that one in five homes in the North were built before 1919 and that there are over one million fuel-poor households in the North of England.
But the North is also home to real opportunity. For starters, the devolution revolution of recent years has created genuinely powerful structures that can bring local actors together and tackle common challenges at a place-based level in a way we’ve not been able to for years. Further devolution can only help break down those Whitehall siloes which get in the way of better outcomes for people on the ground.
“We’re enthusiastic about the potential for mayoral combined authorities to work in partnership with housing associations and local authorities to drive real change”
So, throughout our offer, we’re enthusiastic about the potential for mayoral combined authorities (MCAs) to work in partnership with housing associations and local authorities to drive real change. Whether that’s on making sure grant funding for social housing meets the needs of local communities and enables much-needed regeneration to take place, or remediating enough brownfield land to unlock 320,000 homes and help rebalance the economy away from an overheated London and South East bubble, or taking a place-based approach to cross-tenure retrofit work, devolution is a big part of the puzzle.
As for our existing stock, the social housing sector is ready and willing to pump-prime the wider market to retrofit and decarbonise homes across all sectors and meet net zero. A long-term investment strategy will enable our members to work with suppliers, MCAs which hold the purse strings for skill budgets, and further education providers to create 77,000 job opportunities and finally get the workers we need to retrofit all our homes. Only social housing providers operate at the scale needed to create that certainty.
Building the future of housing in the North isn’t easy, but with enough vision, ambition and a real long-term partnership with the next government, it is possible.
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