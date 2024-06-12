The social housing sector and local government are already doing so much for housing in the North. But we could go further faster, writes Tracy Harrison #UKhousing

What a new partnership with the next government could do for the North’s unique housing challenges #UKhousing

There are 7.1 million homes in the North – 1.3 million of them are social homes, almost 18% of all Northern housing. The work of social housing providers already contributes significant benefits to local and regional economies, and we want to build on these strong foundations.

That’s why we’ve launched Building the future of housing in the North, which outlines our priorities for a renewed partnership between the government and our members up to 2035.

The general election offers a fantastic opportunity for the social housing sector and local government in the North to work with the next government to create even more great homes, great places and a new generation of green jobs in the North.

Last year, building new social homes in the North generated over £1bn of total economic benefit, with the day-to-day work of social housing providers directly contributing over £4bn a year to the North’s economy and supporting more than 70,000 jobs. Between 2018-19 and 2022-23, Northern social housing providers delivered around 60,000 new affordable homes.

Our members in the North are already doing great work – but working with a renewed partnership, we can go even further, faster.

“While there is a clear need for more homes, there are also many areas which need wider regeneration”

That renewed partnership is desperately needed. The challenges people and communities face in the North are different and the direction of policy coming out of Westminster and Whitehall in recent years, at best, only scratches the surface of what’s required to address those challenges.

We have a real diversity of housing markets across the North. While there is a clear need for more homes (we have more than 420,000 households on the waiting list for a social home), there are also many areas which need wider regeneration, with existing homes to be refurbished or renewed and investment in local infrastructure needed.

Many of these areas also have undeveloped brownfield sites which currently lie neglected, but have massive potential to boost housing numbers and regenerate communities. Yet for too long, a narrow interpretation of Treasury rules about what constitutes ‘value for money’ has seen the North locked out of much-needed investment.