What are the elements for a long-term strategy to end homelessness?

Working together

Molly Bishop, strategic lead for homelessness and rough sleeping at Greater Manchester Combined Authority, agrees with Ms McKune, saying: “No one organisation has all the solutions and can execute them all on their own.”

She explains that the authority’s solutions to tackling homelessness in the Greater Manchester region have stemmed from the “health of our partnership spaces and relationships”.

“What we do extremely well is provide healthy, challenging spaces where we can come together to do that work collectively and find a way through,” she says. “And what makes those partnerships healthy is not just having political [or organisational] leadership but value from people who have lived experience or frontline professional experience, so we’re valuing different forms of knowledge and insight.”

Matt Saye, interim director of operations at Onward Homes, gives an example of how his organisation – one of the largest housing associations in the North West, with 35,000 homes – has been working with others

in the Liverpool City Region to reduce homelessness.

He says: “All the housing associations in the area have come together to take a different approach to homelessness [in terms of] how they allocate homes to homeless people, [while also] looking at providing furniture and white goods to people by gifting, or looking at how we can provide early extensive support in the first crucial weeks of tenancies.”

As a result, he says, more than 1,000 households and “well over” 2,000 people have benefited from the collaborative project, with 97% tenant sustainment – a statistic he says “is better than our regular tenancy sustainment rate across all tenures”.