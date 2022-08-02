What can be done to end digital poverty and get more residents online?

Despite the digital age we live in, some residents remain digitally excluded. Hyperoptic and HACT have produced a paper on the barriers people face. Hyperoptic’s James Prowse explains more
In association with:
Providing the equipment and connectivity for people to access the internet and digital technologies offers necessary services and greater communication, as well as enhancing skills and learning opportunities and greater confidence and motivation.
Broadband provider Hyperoptic is set to publish an industry insight paper with HACT about the barriers to digital inclusion.
Inside Housing speaks to James Prowse, regional manager for social housing at Hyperoptic, to find out what can be done to alleviate digital poverty and get more social housing residents online.
What is your definition of digital poverty?
We’ve settled on the Digital Poverty Alliance definition, which states that it is: “The inability to interact with the online world fully, when, where and how an individual needs to. It exacerbates and is exacerbated by other socio-economic, educational, racial, linguistic, gender and health inequalities. It is both the product and the cause of other forms of socio-economic disadvantage.”
What are the main barriers to digital inclusion for social housing residents?
It’s clear that people who aren’t taking full advantage of the digital world often have challenges over and above not having access to the internet. COVID-19 and the cost of living crisis, among other factors, have made a lot of people in a desperate situation think about where they have to prioritise their spending.
So even though connection and device costs can pay for themselves, they’re not always available to individuals.
The other barriers are: network connectivity, availability of connected devices and technology, lack of digital skills – and also, in some cases, the will just isn’t there. Actually, that one can be the biggest barrier of all. If you say to an older resident: “You can do that online!” you often get the response: “I’m too old to learn that.”
So part of the challenge is persuading people about the benefits of digital inclusion. How we do that is key. We have to illustrate that being online can help address their everyday needs – such as saving money and improving access to services – rather than talking to them about technology, which can be quite off-putting for those who are currently offline.
Which aspects of digital inclusion are currently working well in the sector?
We’ve seen some really interesting work in the sector. For instance, Southwark Council has created a digital skills needs assessment tool to better understand and co-ordinate digital skills needs support in the borough, plus it has a range of digital skills training and resources targeted at residents who are currently digitally excluded. And we’ve worked with Sheffield City Council to administer an affordable products scheme, which has enabled residents to move from an excluded space into an included one.
We provide a number of digital resource programmes with Citizens Online, and we’ve sought to engage with local authorities and housing providers to understand their digital maturity.
What are the digital skills and abilities of the organisation and its staff? Are point-of-contact staff able to provide residents with the kind of support and help they might need?
James Prowse is regional manager for social housing at Hyperoptic.
He works with local authorities to maximise the social value that good broadband can deliver to residents.
A member of the Hyperoptic business development team since 2013, he has worked in the private and social housing markets and in new build and retrofit delivery.
Which aspects of digital inclusion are currently not working well in the sector?
The biggest issue is identifying the people who need connectivity, and then providing it in a quick and efficient way.
Delivery is complex and requires the help of partners across the piece. For example, our affordable products programme relies on housing providers bringing to our attention those residents who don’t have an internet connection, and passing on that information in a GDPR-compliant way. We then have to reach out to those residents – but that’s not easy when they’re not online.
So it might include sending them a letter or knocking on their door. That also highlights the issue of bias, because when you are digitally included, you are naturally biased. You may not realise that you make assumptions about the way people receive their services all the time.
Of course, all this assumes that there is a live service in a resident’s building to begin with. If there isn’t, we have to build the network and connect homes to it, which might take six, 12 or 18 months. As an infrastructure builder, the challenge is being able to roll out quickly and reach as many homes as possible. There are things that can be done in the interim, however, such as supporting unconnected residents with SIM card devices.
How should social landlords begin to develop an effective digital inclusion strategy?
It starts by recognising the impact that digital exclusion can have on people’s lives, because it can deny them access to education, benefits, and employment opportunities. Beyond that, it denies them access to health and well-being, affordable energy bills, affordable food and the ability to connect to local communities, friends and family etc.
The good news is that 83% of the social housing providers we talked to for our insight paper say that they take digital poverty into account when they make decisions about service design and delivery. In theory, that should allow them to be more efficient and put saved resources into delivering for customers who have additional challenges – such as a disability – that make it more difficult for them to interact with a digital platform.
83%
Respondents to Hyperoptic’s insight paper who took into account digital poverty when making decisions about service design and delivery
What should success in this area look like – and what is the best way to build on this success going forward?
We have to understand a resident or customer’s challenge holistically. That is to say, we have to look at digital exclusion alongside the other challenges they are facing – be it poverty, unemployment or lack of educational opportunities – because these issues are all inter-connected. Then mechanisms need to be put in place to show people where they can get support at the time, or as close to the time, that they need it.
How important is collaboration in this area?
It’s key. Working positively with partners allows us to upgrade the network where necessary and bring infrastructure to the buildings that are without it, while minimising disturbance and disruption to residents. Once residents are connected, those partnerships help identify and get skills support to the people who need it.
There’s also the issue of helping residents understand the opportunities that are coming in this space, whether from us or other providers, because the connected landscape is changing. Full-fibre networks are growing extremely quickly at the moment, so we continually work with our partners to tell customers about the advantages of switching to these where possible.
Related stories