What can be done to end digital poverty and get more residents online?

Despite the digital age we live in, some residents remain excluded @Hyperoptic and @HACThousing have produced a paper on the barriers to digital inclusion. James Prowse explains more #UKhousing (sponsored)

Inside Housing speaks to James Prowse, regional manager for social housing at Hyperoptic, to find out what can be done to alleviate digital poverty and get more social housing residents online.

Broadband provider Hyperoptic is set to publish an industry insight paper with HACT about the barriers to digital inclusion.

Providing the equipment and connectivity for people to access the internet and digital technologies offers necessary services and greater communication, as well as enhancing skills and learning opportunities and greater confidence and motivation.

What is your definition of digital poverty?

We’ve settled on the Digital Poverty Alliance definition, which states that it is: “The inability to interact with the online world fully, when, where and how an individual needs to. It exacerbates and is exacerbated by other socio-economic, educational, racial, linguistic, gender and health inequalities. It is both the product and the cause of other forms of socio-economic disadvantage.”

What are the main barriers to digital inclusion for social housing residents?

It’s clear that people who aren’t taking full advantage of the digital world often have challenges over and above not having access to the internet. COVID-19 and the cost of living crisis, among other factors, have made a lot of people in a desperate situation think about where they have to prioritise their spending.

So even though connection and device costs can pay for themselves, they’re not always available to individuals.

The other barriers are: network connectivity, availability of connected devices and technology, lack of digital skills – and also, in some cases, the will just isn’t there. Actually, that one can be the biggest barrier of all. If you say to an older resident: “You can do that online!” you often get the response: “I’m too old to learn that.”

So part of the challenge is persuading people about the benefits of digital inclusion. How we do that is key. We have to illustrate that being online can help address their everyday needs – such as saving money and improving access to services – rather than talking to them about technology, which can be quite off-putting for those who are currently offline.