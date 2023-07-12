In what feels like the dying days of an exhausted government, Michael Gove’s Social Housing Regulation and Renters’ Reform bills look like last-gasp attempts to breathe life into a housing reform agenda barely on life support.

True, many of the measures that strengthen regulatory oversight in social housing and tenant security for private renters will be widely welcomed. But, as Matthew Bailes and Charlotte Carpenter point out in their recent story for Inside Housing, these moves lack a grounding in any overarching vision or reform agenda for the wider housing system.