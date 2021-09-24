What can housing associations achieve if we place honest conversation with residents at the core of corporate planning?

This month, we’re having our biggest conversation ever with the customers we serve, as we consult on our partnership plans using a framework agreed by the customers themselves. We think this honest conversation will help us identify what people really want from our partnership. But we see this as just the start. We want this conversation to be the start of something which helps direct how we engage with the strategic challenges facing the sector.

Honesty is the bedrock of any relationship. Whether it’s the one the housing sector maintains with government, the relationship every housing association has with its customers, or the relationship we’re building following our June announcement that One Housing and Riverside plan to come together. Honesty can obviously lead to hard conversations. But it’s the hard conversations, and the insights they provide, that’s at the core of good corporate planning.

These challenges are going to lead to hard choices and difficult conversations for every housing provider. We can’t pretend the costs of achieving net zero goals, meeting new building safety standards and building the necessary affordable homes are not going to lead to difficult trade-offs being made. Certain priorities, like successfully completing fire safety work, have a consensus of government, housing providers and residents behind them, but others require debate.

While we have a deep commitment to continuing to deliver great services tailored to local needs, the quarter of a billion pounds down payment we’ve committed as part of our partnership proposals to improving the energy efficiency of our buildings is obviously money that isn’t being spent elsewhere. We need to explain these trade-offs to customers and convince people our priorities are the right ones. The sobering costs involved are something we are willing to pay to invest in the future, but our priorities must match those of communities and the wider housing sector if our plans are to succeed. Correspondingly, we appreciate every pound the government is offering to cover the cost of achieving net zero, but we need an open conversation around where the rest of the necessary investment is going to come from and the flexibilities the sector needs to bridge the gap.

The search for fresh solutions to bridging the gap between supply and demand has been a feature of successive governments’ affordable housing policy, although truthfully, government funding is just a single piece of a wider picture. An open conversation about what more we can do with national, regional and local authorities to make the taxpayer’s pound go further is vital in the run up to the Spending Review. This conversation may be challenging, but that’s what makes it necessary.

We have been clear our partnership will allow us, in the long term, to provide a 40% increase in the number of new homes over what we could deliver alone, but that’s just the start of our plans.