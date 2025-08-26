What can housing learn from John Lewis and Waitrose?

Our businesses might seem very different, but there is a lot to learn from each others’ approach to customers and service provision, writes Sharon Ault at Eastlight Community Homes #UKhousing

We’re a housing association operating across the East of England. John Lewis Partnership is the business behind John Lewis and Waitrose, two of the UK’s most recognised and respected retail brands, famous not just for their stores but also for their unique employee-owned model and long-standing commitment to customer service.

When colleagues from the John Lewis Partnership visited Eastlight Community Homes earlier this year, none of us quite knew what would come of it. What we didn’t expect was how quickly it would feel like a two-way conversation.

How do you manage customer demand while continuing to offer quality service? What does a consistent experience look like – across different channels, teams and locations? And how do you support staff to keep delivering, even when the pace of change feels relentless?

That first day of shared learning didn’t involve big presentations or strategies. It was rooted in conversation – with customer-facing staff, team leaders and colleagues who work behind the scenes to make things happen.

We talked about what makes good customer service – and what gets in its way. One insight that struck a chord was around the concept of ‘failure demand’. This is the kind of contact that comes in not because something’s gone wrong, but because the process isn’t clear in the first place. Calls chasing updates. Emails asking the same question twice. “In September, enterprise agility coaches from John Lewis will join us at our head office in Essex to listen to calls, review emails and help us spot patterns we might miss because we’re too close to see them”

John Lewis calls this out for what it is: wasted effort and frustration on both sides. That focus – on making things easier and more consistent – really resonated with our team.

Since then, we’ve started working more closely. In September, enterprise agility coaches from John Lewis will join us at our head office in Essex to listen to calls, review emails and help us spot patterns we might miss because we’re too close to see them.

We’ve also linked up our analysts. Their expertise is helping us sharpen how we measure performance, ensuring our teams have access to the right data, at the right time, in a format that’s actually useful.