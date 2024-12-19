What can Ireland teach us about prioritising housing?

FG is promising 3,500 cost rental homes a year, while the Social Democrats and Labour want 5,000 and action to reduce rents that are still high.

Even that lower number is the equivalent of almost 40,000 a year in an English context and this is for a tenure that does not exist here. Maybe it would if housing really was a priority.

And it’s not all about investment, with legal changes on the way, too. While our government strengthens renters’ rights and resists any hint of rent control, the debate in Ireland has long been ahead of ours and is moving even further ahead.

Some of the strictest rent controls in Europe restricts rent increases to 2% a year in Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) covering the most expensive rental markets. RPZs, which inspired something similar in Scotland, are under review and there could be moves to adopt German-style reference rents. On security of tenure, Ireland already has longer tenancies, but parties on the left are calling for an end to clauses that allow evictions where the landlord wants to sell or move in a family member. These are of course two of the mandatory grounds for possession that will be retained in England under the Renters’ Rights Bill when Section 21 is abolished. “The fundamentals in terms of affordability and homelessness do not currently seem to be that different, but the political response to them definitely is”

Overall, the Irish approach to housing probably still puts too much emphasis on homeownership and not enough on homelessness, but there seems to be a remarkable consensus across the political spectrum.

To find out more about housing in Ireland, Mick Byrne’s newsletter is the best starting point.

All this begs the question of why housing has so much greater salience as a political issue than it does in the UK.

The fundamentals in terms of affordability and homelessness do not currently seem to be that different (you can pick and choose statistical comparisons either way) but the political response to them definitely is.

This was true long before this election, with the previous coalition government publishing a Housing for All plan in 2021 that is well in advance of anything proposed in England in 2024 and establishing an independent Housing Commission that gives extra institutional weight to pro-housing arguments.

Wider factors must play a part, too. Ireland went through a much more traumatic bust after the financial crisis, with a house price bubble that burst and ‘vulture funds’ bulk-buying property.

Net migration is at a record high and at a comparable level to the UK, but this is happening in a country where high emigration was seen as the national problem until the late 20th century.

Whatever the reasons, the debate on housing here is several years behind the one happening across the Irish Sea. It’s about time we caught up.