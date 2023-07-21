What can the council housing sector take from the Better Social Housing Review?

Now that the Better Social Housing Review (BSHR) has been published, the Association of Retained Council Housing (ARCH) is taking stock of what the council housing sector can learn from the recommendations.

While recognising that there are differences between the council housing sector and the private registered provider sector, many of the recommendations are capable of being transposed between the sectors. To dismiss the recommendations from this independent panel would be shortsighted and miss an opportunity to drive improvements in a robust and pragmatic way.

ARCH did provide a view to the independent panel so as to give a perspective from outside the private registered provider sector.

Like other social housing providers, council landlords have been under the microscope over the past few years in the form of ever-increasing media coverage, more attention from the regulator and greater focus from the Housing Ombudsman. Budgets have been under intense strain as rental incomes have been squeezed and demands on services have been growing constantly.