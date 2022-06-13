What can the Midlands Right to Buy pilot tell us about Boris Johnson’s new plan?

“There are many lessons from the 2018 pilots, along with the various predecessor schemes, which must be addressed if this latest iteration is going to be any part of a solution, rather than a headline distraction,” writes @sue_shirt #UKhousing

The government has taken its Right to Buy for housing association tenants policy back down off the shelf. @sue_shirt shares some thoughts on what can be learned from the Midlands pilot of the policy back in 2018 #UKhousing

This announcement may well grab some populist headlines (which the government undoubtedly needs right now), but what will it deliver in practice – and is now really the right time for housing association customers?

Our experience here reinforced my firm belief that giving customers the opportunity to buy the home they have invested in, both financially and emotionally, can be a positive thing. But I’m not without reservations about this latest plan.

The Right to Buy has been around long enough, in various forms, so we already have a great deal of insight into its pros and cons. Indeed, Stonewater took part (very successfully) in the 2018 Midlands pilot of the housing association Right to Buy, helping a higher percentage of customers to buy their own home in relation to our stock than any other housing provider in the scheme.

The government announcement on extending the Right to Buy to include housing association homes fulfils a manifesto promise made in 2015 by David Cameron. It was never acted on, until now, so the timing is new, even if the idea isn’t.

First, we face a cost of living crisis, with 9% inflation, rising interest rates and ever-increasing energy costs. I question how big the appetite is among those who may already be struggling, to move away from the financial security, stability and extra support that renting from a housing association offers?

Nationally, the 2018 pilot resulted in less than two-thirds of the government’s target of completed sales being met, and many customers are in a much more precarious position now than they were then.

Second, each £1 of government funding can only be spent once. For every £1 directed at funding the discount available to tenants who choose to exercise their Right to Buy, that’s £1 not being spent on something else, at a time when many people are literally having to choose between heating or eating.

Interestingly, there doesn’t appear to be any ‘new money’ behind this launch, with the expected £500m funding coming from existing government housing budgets.

“Without compensation at current full market value and realistic recognition of the timescale of replacement (which can be up to four years), [one-for-one replacement of homes sold under the Right to Buy] is virtually impossible”

Third, selling off housing association homes does nothing to tackle the nation’s housing crisis and, some will argue, may actually make it worse. The UK already has a deficit of quality, affordable homes – and we’re currently facing skyrocketing land and labour costs, combined with an acute shortage of materials and construction skills.

This makes the building of replacement homes (lost through the Right to Buy), alongside the number of new homes already needed to tackle the housing shortage, even more difficult to achieve.

Crucially, we need to understand more about the government’s intention to replace the homes sold on a ‘like-for-like basis’. Without compensation at current full market value and realistic recognition of the timescale of replacement (which can be up to four years), it is virtually impossible.