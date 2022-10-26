What can we expect from prime minister Rishi Sunak on housing?

In an appeal to the Tory faithful, Mr Sunak also pledged to block housebuilding on the green belt, and said he would stop councils appealing to the Planning Inspectorate to declassify areas of green-belt land by updating their local plans.

This stance was criticised by Robert Colvile, director of the Centre for Policy Studies, the think-tank, who accused him (and Ms Truss) of “pandering to Tory nimbys” and “peddling the fantasy” that homes could be built where “no one will notice”.

This campaign pledge is also a sign that Mr Sunak might take a more socially conservative approach to planning than Boris Johnson. Mr Johnson’s radical reforms, driven by Robert Jenrick, the housing secretary at the time, generated a huge backlash from voters in the Tory heartlands and were blamed for the party’s by-election losses in 2021.

Many of these were unpicked by Michael Gove when he replaced Mr Jenrick. He issued his own bill, which did not include many of Mr Jenrick’s plans. With the new PM putting Mr Gove back in the hot seat at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, we can expect the proposals in this bill pushed forward.

Social housing

In his role as chancellor, Mr Sunak announced housebuilding schemes including a £12bn Affordable Homes Programme, welcomed by the sector as one of the largest settlements in years. The last Autumn Budget also included a £1.8bn brownfield development fund.

However, if his previous comments are anything to go by, the new prime minister seems unlikely to champion social housing. In the ConservativeHome hustings, he praised Mr Jenrick for “shifting” the affordable housing budget away from rental properties and making private sale homes – such as shared ownership units – count towards affordable housing contributions.

Expanding on this in an interview with Sky News, Mr Sunak said he wanted young renters living at home with their parents to be “capitalists” through homeownership.

“We can’t expect future generations to share our belief in capitalism if they can’t get their hands on capital,” he said.