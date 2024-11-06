What can we learn from past projects when it comes to sustainable supply and development?

I am proud to have been part of the consortium that designed, constructed and managed the completed homes. The GMV baseline is a bar that few developments achieve nearly three decades on. At a recent Build to Rent conference in Canary Wharf with the sector’s C-suite leaders, we looked across to GMV as I extolled its virtues alongside the best of today’s projects.

Sustainability seeks to lead us to create excellent companies. There is no shortage of standards used by real estate organisations: TCFD, IFRS, CDP, Sustainability for Housing, GRESB, SDGs, EU CSRD, and the latest, the European Union Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD).

However, the gold standard used by 78% of the world’s top organisations is the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). This focuses on common comparable metrics around a baseline of measurement disclosure, due diligence, risk, accountability and openness through transparent public reporting of performance.

“Better supply chain management boosts sustainability and supplier engagement, and supports procurement law shifts from ‘least cost’, to ‘least risk’”

CSRD and CSDDD are contributing to a wave of due diligence and transparency regulation sweeping the business world, forcing companies to pay greater attention to the environment and human rights impacts in their supply chains. Better supply chain management boosts sustainability and supplier engagement, and supports procurement law shifts from ‘least cost’, to ‘least risk’. Sustainability is a business differentiator that creates value and attracts investment at more favourable rates.

Leading organisations recognise their role in fostering community well-being and resilience through social impact. Initiatives range from affordable housing schemes and community engagement programmes, to investments in local infrastructure and services. By prioritising social value, developers are not just building homes, they are nurturing vibrant, sustainable communities and green skills.

We now see a selection of great supply chain organisations providing their services with a sustainable approach, such as Dodd Group and Smarter Services, reporting to internationally recognised standards for creating value. The work of such companies is often punctuated by examples of social impact that improve the health, happiness and well-being of people in the communities in which they work.

Smarter Services has an initiative called ‘delivering quality with our hands and hearts’, in which they volunteer time and materials. In one project, they repaired and restored the property of Warming Up the Homeless, a charity which had sustained flood damage, while keeping the centre operational.

In another, they created an orchard where residents can harvest fruit at no cost, promoting biodiversity and helping local wildlife while bringing the community together. In another, they developed peace gardens with resident-made seating, turning unused areas into spaces that are good for mental health and community spirit.

Supply chain contributions enhance the sustainability achievements of the construction and real estate sector. Such excellence should be encouraged and supported.

Kye Gbangbola, director, Total Eco Management