What can we learn from the Dutch on customer engagement and tenant satisfaction?

Part of the answer may lie in the Dutch performance agreements. These agreements are compulsory tripartite collaborations established under the Housing Act 2015. They involve a housing association, the local government and the tenant association(s).

These agreements often span multiple years and outline the ambitions, priorities and shared objectives of the three stakeholders, covering topics including sustainability, affordability, housing targets and neighbourhood enhancements. Annual performance agreements provide even greater detail.

Most importantly, tenant associations sit as equals at the negotiation table and have the right, like the other parties, to bring a dispute that hinders agreement conclusion to the housing minister.

“Performance agreements become more than a list of activities by separate parties. They instead serve to reinforce the implied social contract”

While the performance agreements were born out of scandal, their legally mandated tenant involvement has profoundly affected how housing associations engage with their tenants and how tenants perceive themselves in the landlord-tenant dynamic. But you don’t have to take just our word for it.

Stefan van Schaik, chief executive of Wooncompagnie, one of the Netherland’s top three housing associations in 2022, highlights the advantage: “For me as the chief executive, having someone on behalf of tenants sitting next to me as part of negotiations is a real advantage because they are really my partner.

“I am in a stronger position at the table when speaking to the local government when I have a tenant sitting next to me; this makes the story different because the people we are talking about are actually in the room. This is one of the biggest advantages of the performance agreements.”