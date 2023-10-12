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What compliance data needs submitting to the regulator in October?

Sponsored12.10.23by Inside Housing
Sponsored by Winkhaus

A webinar, run by Inside Housing and sponsored by window and door technology firm Winkhaus, explored how the sector can navigate the legislative changes and expectations of the Building Safety Regulator

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LinkedIn IHFull implementation of the Building Safety Act 2022 came into force at the beginning of this month. @PeteApps chaired this webinar to find out how the sector is preparing and resourcing #UKhousing (sponsored) @WinkhausUK
LinkedIn IH“The key to this legislation is the level of communication so the residents need to know who is responsible for the buildings that they are living in,” says Mark Alton of @WinkhausUK #UKhousing (sponsored)

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Full implementation of the Building Safety Act 2022 came into force at the beginning of this month. From now on, each building owner needs to have a building safety regime in place and submit compliance data to the new Building Safety Regulator.

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Three-quarters of UK fire doors fail to meet standard, inspection data showsThree-quarters of UK fire doors fail to meet standard, inspection data shows

This is undertaken by the principal responsible and accountable person, whether that be a named individual, an organisation, or a team that is legally responsible for the fire and structural safety risks of the landlord’s properties.

This Inside Housing webinar, sponsored by Winkhaus, asked:

  • How can the sector navigate the legislative changes and expectations of the Building Safety Regulator
  • What paperwork specifically needs to be submitted from 1 October onwards with the introduction of the recent Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022 that requires all fire doors to be regularly checked to standard
  • How having a “golden thread” of information and central record-keeping will improve compliance data
  • How can a safety team resource and undertake the requirement

Webinar participants

Amanda Stubbs, partner, Trowers & Hamlins

Amanda Stubbs has more than 30 years’ experience in the real estate sector and has in-depth expertise relating to land regeneration, management of brownfield risks and environmental insurance.

She also helps clients to procure more sustainably and to upgrade their real estate in terms of health, safety and environmental compliance.

In addition, Ms Stubbs has considerable regulatory law experience, and advises on compliance issues, how to deal with statutory notices, interviews under caution, regulatory investigations and the threat of prosecution. She regularly advises landlords on health and safety procedures and policies, management of risk through identification, and appointment of competent duty holders.

She regularly provides training for boards and senior management teams around managing health, safety, and environmental risks and their responsibilities as individuals as well as part of their wider organisation.

@Trowers

Mark Alton, fire product manager, Winkhaus

Mark Alton is fire product manager at Winkhaus UK, leading the team of fire safety specialists responsible for the Winkhaus evidence bank of fire, smoke and security test evidence and its partner network of more than 50 third-party accredited fire doorset fabricators.

With more than 15 years in fire safety, Mr Alton has extensive knowledge of fire doorset testing and accreditation, of legislation – with Mr Alton sitting on several current fire standards committees – and of implementing compliant fire doorset schemes, with a significant part of his role advising specifiers how create their own compliant specifications.

@WinkhausUK

Stephanie Kelley, building safety operations manager, Thirteen Group
Stephanie Kelley leads Thirteen’s team of building safety and compliance specialists, who are responsible for keeping residents, buildings, colleagues and the organisation safe. She is a board member for the Chartered Institute of Housing North East and Women in Social Housing (WISH North East).

@Thirteen_Group

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Sponsored by Winkhaus
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