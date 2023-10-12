A webinar, run by Inside Housing and sponsored by window and door technology firm Winkhaus, explored how the sector can navigate the legislative changes and expectations of the Building Safety Regulator
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Full implementation of the Building Safety Act 2022 came into force at the beginning of this month. From now on, each building owner needs to have a building safety regime in place and submit compliance data to the new Building Safety Regulator.
This is undertaken by the principal responsible and accountable person, whether that be a named individual, an organisation, or a team that is legally responsible for the fire and structural safety risks of the landlord’s properties.
This Inside Housing webinar, sponsored by Winkhaus, asked:
Amanda Stubbs, partner, Trowers & Hamlins
Amanda Stubbs has more than 30 years’ experience in the real estate sector and has in-depth expertise relating to land regeneration, management of brownfield risks and environmental insurance.
She also helps clients to procure more sustainably and to upgrade their real estate in terms of health, safety and environmental compliance.
In addition, Ms Stubbs has considerable regulatory law experience, and advises on compliance issues, how to deal with statutory notices, interviews under caution, regulatory investigations and the threat of prosecution. She regularly advises landlords on health and safety procedures and policies, management of risk through identification, and appointment of competent duty holders.
She regularly provides training for boards and senior management teams around managing health, safety, and environmental risks and their responsibilities as individuals as well as part of their wider organisation.
Mark Alton, fire product manager, Winkhaus
Mark Alton is fire product manager at Winkhaus UK, leading the team of fire safety specialists responsible for the Winkhaus evidence bank of fire, smoke and security test evidence and its partner network of more than 50 third-party accredited fire doorset fabricators.
With more than 15 years in fire safety, Mr Alton has extensive knowledge of fire doorset testing and accreditation, of legislation – with Mr Alton sitting on several current fire standards committees – and of implementing compliant fire doorset schemes, with a significant part of his role advising specifiers how create their own compliant specifications.
Stephanie Kelley, building safety operations manager, Thirteen Group
Stephanie Kelley leads Thirteen’s team of building safety and compliance specialists, who are responsible for keeping residents, buildings, colleagues and the organisation safe. She is a board member for the Chartered Institute of Housing North East and Women in Social Housing (WISH North East).
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