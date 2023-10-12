Amanda Stubbs, partner, Trowers & Hamlins

Amanda Stubbs has more than 30 years’ experience in the real estate sector and has in-depth expertise relating to land regeneration, management of brownfield risks and environmental insurance.

She also helps clients to procure more sustainably and to upgrade their real estate in terms of health, safety and environmental compliance.

In addition, Ms Stubbs has considerable regulatory law experience, and advises on compliance issues, how to deal with statutory notices, interviews under caution, regulatory investigations and the threat of prosecution. She regularly advises landlords on health and safety procedures and policies, management of risk through identification, and appointment of competent duty holders.

She regularly provides training for boards and senior management teams around managing health, safety, and environmental risks and their responsibilities as individuals as well as part of their wider organisation.

@Trowers

Mark Alton, fire product manager, Winkhaus

Mark Alton is fire product manager at Winkhaus UK, leading the team of fire safety specialists responsible for the Winkhaus evidence bank of fire, smoke and security test evidence and its partner network of more than 50 third-party accredited fire doorset fabricators.

With more than 15 years in fire safety, Mr Alton has extensive knowledge of fire doorset testing and accreditation, of legislation – with Mr Alton sitting on several current fire standards committees – and of implementing compliant fire doorset schemes, with a significant part of his role advising specifiers how create their own compliant specifications.

@WinkhausUK

Stephanie Kelley, building safety operations manager, Thirteen Group

Stephanie Kelley leads Thirteen’s team of building safety and compliance specialists, who are responsible for keeping residents, buildings, colleagues and the organisation safe. She is a board member for the Chartered Institute of Housing North East and Women in Social Housing (WISH North East).

@Thirteen_Group