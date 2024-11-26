What councils need from the government to keep building

The stakes are high following the government’s ambitious pledge to deliver 1.5 million new homes in the next five years.

While it’s no secret that more needs to be done to tackle the most acute housing crisis in living memory, “getting Britain building again” is no mean feat. It will take a lot more than shovels in the ground and cranes in the sky to build the next generation of homes.

Many have questioned whether the new government has bitten off more than it can chew. Although with the mandatory housing targets for local councils, it’s clear that it’ll be all hands on deck, with councils and the government working closely together to turn the dial.

But there’s undoubtedly roadblocks in our way, and if councils are expected to keep up the housebuilding momentum, there are a few things that the government can provide to help us do so.