What defines a good social landlord isn’t the size

“Damp and mould issues don’t happen only in large housing association homes, nor does a sense of community only exist in smaller ones," says @WeAreVividHomes chief executive @Pez_mark #UKhousing

“[Our merger] placed us in a small group that can put the full cost of meeting zero carbon targets through our business plan, without it impacting any of our other ambitions,” says @WeAreVividHomes’ @Pez_mark #UKhousing

The scale of those resources can be large or small and sometimes increased in combination, but also by relentless drive for improvement.

In a sector where our customers are being pushed to their limits, the positive impact that a housing association creates should surely be the measure of success, not its size. We should be focusing on the impact of what organisations do and the outcomes they achieve, by utilising the resources that are at their disposal.

There’s very little sketchy or reliable factual evidence to support either position and so the debate continues to provoke strong reactions from different commentators.

The recent announcement of a potential tie-up between Optivo and Southern Housing Group , and the further announcement of Flagship, BPHA and Futures Housing Group , prompted a return of the well-versed debate surrounding mega-mergers and whether the size of an organisation is in any way determinant of its success.

The basis of any merger should be about what can be achieved together, and this was the starting point for Vivid when Sentinel and First Wessex – the originating organisations – formed it back in 2017, without any concern about the size of what we were creating.

To some, Vivid would be considered a large housing association at 34,000 homes by others not so large. But our impact in providing affordable housing, tailored support and services is significant.

Our founding principle focused on the need to prioritise the development of much-needed, affordable homes, particularly at social rent levels, and creating bright futures by giving people the tools and support they need to sustain their tenancies when life challenges come along and circumstances change.

“[Our merger] placed us in a small group that can put the full cost of meeting zero carbon targets through our business plan, such as our commitment to invest over £750m into retrofitting our existing homes, without it impacting any of our other ambitions”

Since 2017, our development programme has grown from 600 homes to more than 1,400 new homes a year and we’re well on our way to delivering 17,000 new homes by 2030, with over 10,000 plots already under our control.

As Inside Housing reported earlier in the year, we’ve produced more homes at social rent levels than any other strategic partner of Homes England and we want to do more.

The impact that we’re making as an association at a local level is not indicative of our size – it’s because of our significant ambition, as well as our financial strength, which is supporting us on this journey. The original merger that formed Vivid occurred because we knew we could be more efficient combined than separate, and allowed us to cut over £12m in costs over a two-year period. This helped boost the amount of cash we produced to support our new homes ambition.