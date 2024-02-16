What defines a successful community?

I would not dispute the importance of these items for the benefit of existing and future communities, but there is no doubt that the longer the list of developer contributions becomes, the more risks there are in the process and the more expensive it becomes. This is reflected in the prices of homes sold on the open market and can result in important benefits being delivered late in the development process.

The most successful communities are undoubtedly those with a strong sense of neighbourliness in which individuals, working together, can support both the built environment and the community as a whole. But the challenge for developers in creating a successful and truly sustainable community is the effective long-term management of resources. “There is no doubt that the longer the list of developer contributions becomes, the more risks there are in the process and the more expensive it becomes”

Funding issues aside, the best means by which master planners and developers can achieve this is through a planned and well-managed approach to ‘legacy’. The increased propensity of legacy-inspired developments over the past decade is partly due to the role of master developers and an increase in ‘legacy’ landowners. Master developers understand the benefits of this approach in terms of the immediate value that a ‘placemaking premium’ brings to a new community (not just the house prices that can be achieved, but also its attractiveness to the market) and also because of their long-term role as the owner and operator of spaces within them.

The legacy approach uses covenants for the long-term means of overseeing management. Covenants provide simplicity by putting parameters in place and providing a structure through which the community is served on an ongoing basis. They may initially be administered by an immature management company, but as the new community takes shape, they are passed on to a mature management company which can oversee ongoing maintenance efficiently and effectively.

The Oxford English Dictionary provides two definitions of legacy: (1) ‘money or property that is given to you by somebody when they die’ and (2), ‘a situation that exists now because of events, actions, etc that took place in the past’.

While is it undoubtedly the second definition that corresponds to the most enlightened developers’ understanding of legacy, the monetary aspect is also worthy of consideration. Legacy cannot be disassociated from financial considerations, but when managed well through a covenant-based approach, comes in the form of value, not cost.