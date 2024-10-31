What did we learn from the Autumn Budget?

Existing homes

The Budget had two welcome surprises for landlords feeling the pressure from rising costs for building safety, net zero and improving the quality of their existing stock.

“Investment to speed up the remediation of building safety” will rise to over £1bn in 2025-26 (although note the use of “to”, not “by”), including for social landlords.

Further steps on remediation will be set out in the autumn – hopefully alongside measures to broaden contributions from the construction sector. Both will be needed to speed up the pitiful pace of work so far in the private sector.

Meanwhile the government will take “the first step towards a Warm Homes Plan” with £1bn next year and £3.4bn over the next three years for heat decarbonisation and household energy efficiency. Just over half will go to support fuel poverty schemes and the government will also increase funding for the Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

Council housing finances

Changes to the Right to Buy plus a one-year extension of discounted Public Works Loan Board rates for local authorities will certainly help but they do not amount to the long-term reform advocated by councils.

The chancellor resisted calls to look again at the terms of the 2012 settlement on Housing Revenue Account debt despite fundamental changes to their finances since then.

The Treasury also continues to use a definition of public borrowing that discriminates against investment in council housing.

Borrowing rules

Rachel Reeves was able to increase public investment across departments because of a change in the definition of debt within her fiscal rules.

The switch from Public Sector Net Debt to Public Sector Net Financial Liabilities creates space for this by accounting for the value of financial assets created by public spending (such as the student loan book) as well as the costs of it.

However, the chancellor resisted calls to go for a more radical measure (Public Sector Net Worth) that counts the value of non-financial assets (such as housing, roads and hospitals) created as well as costs. The objection that they are difficult to value clearly does not apply to housing.

Homelessness

An extra £233m for councils to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping is welcome news that the government says will take total funding to over £1bn next year.

However, it can only ever be what the government might call a sticking plaster solution to the long-term problem of a lack of social housing.

Local authorities facing bankruptcy because of soaring bills for temporary accommodation will be looking for much more in the Spending Review.

There was no movement on calls for the cap on temporary accommodation funding – frozen since 2011 – to be lifted.

And there was no sign of funding and a target to cut the number of families languishing in temporary homes that have become semi-permanent.

Benefits

Those problems will only be exacerbated by a decision not mentioned in any of the background Budget documents.

Labour inherited spending plans that included a renewed freeze in Local Housing Allowance from April 2025 and has gone along with them.

This despite private rents rising by a record 8.4 per cent in the past 12 months, five times the rate of inflation. The result of rising rents and frozen LHA will inevitably be more rent arrears, evictions and homelessness.

The Budget had some welcome changes to Universal Credit but Labour has ignored calls to increase or abolish the benefit cap or scrap the bedroom tax (a manifesto pledge in 2015, 2017 and 2019) or change the two-child limit.

In that context, £1bn for the Household Support Fund and discretionary housing payments next year will be desperately needed but look like the ultimate in sticking-plaster solutions.

Tax reform

An increase in the higher rate of stamp duty on purchases of second homes is good news in the sense that the Office for Budget Responsibility says it could result in 130,000 extra transactions over the next five years by people buying a first home.

However, it is disappointing to see the government resist calls for more radical reform of property taxation. Done correctly, this could boost tax revenue, make the whole system fairer and make housing more affordable. Instead we have a system that continues to be based on council tax valuations last carried out in the early 1990s.

After the past 14 years, this was a Budget that made some welcome down-payments on Labour’s ambitions for housing. The will is certainly there. We will find out in the spring if it will be matched by the means.

Jules Birch, columnist, Inside Housing