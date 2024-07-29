What do developing landlords want from the new government?

Another big ask? For many around the virtual table, rent freezes, and the limits on rent rises put in place during high inflation, are still causing issues. One antidote could be a long-term rent settlement.

Mr Osinaike says: “The government has been interfering in rent-setting for a significant period now, which has stripped away billions of pounds from the HRA [Housing Revenue Account],” he says.

Councils are needing to spend much more on their homes to meet regulatory requirements, which in combination with lower rental income means that the HRA “across local authorities at the moment is under serious pressure”.

“I think that if we could get the five-year rent policy sorted, that would actually give us certainty of the income coming in. That would also help to give more confidence to invest into new homes as well as, obviously, all the work that we need to do on our existing stock,” Ms Moore says.

Ms Wood from Peabody thinks the government should go further. “We would support and advocate a long-term settlement of 15 years, but with 10 years being the minimum. We think that should be Consumer Price Index plus 1%,” she says. “Importantly, we think it should be enshrined in law, so that it can’t change. That’s the only thing that’s going to give us certainty and it would come at no capital cost to government.”

Face up to reality

But, as the panel discusses, the issues facing the government go well beyond its direct levers of control with social landlords. The construction industry is struggling.

“We can find all the land and we can have all the grants”, but there is a “dearth” of construction companies to build the homes, says Gareth Jones, development director at LiveWest. He adds that “whatever the government can do to help capacity build within the construction industry” would be helpful.

Mr Oakley from Platform adds that the consolidation of volume house builders such as Bellway and Crest Nicholson is also leading to a smaller pool of available builders. “There are fewer and fewer capacity builders with that supply chain available to go to,” he says.

SMEs are continuing to struggle in a tough economic environment. “We’ve got 11 on our build programme that are now asking for help for liquidity issues, and that’s going to hugely impact the regional development,” Mr Oakley says.

Could the government do more to support the construction sector? Joe Marshall, regional managing director at Sovereign Network Group, poses the question. “Who is going to be building beneath that tier of national house builders?” he asks. “Is there a role for government or Homes England to take a more supportive view of how those SME house builders can deliver our programmes for us, but also grow and flourish?”

“The government has been interfering in rent-setting for a significant period now, which has stripped away billions of pounds from the HRA [Housing Revenue Account]”

Peter Martin, managing director for development at Sanctuary, says that housing associations might just have to rethink how much building they can do. “The sector needs to be realistic. It needs to stop lecturing other parts of the process about what they have to do and start facing up to the reality of who they are and what they can deliver,” he says.

“If the capacity and financial capacity of [registered providers] are stretched and are correctly stretched by reinvesting in their own stock, which is just necessary, then it has to be honest about what it can build.”

One option could be, Mr Martin adds, to “copy the Scottish model”. Sanctuary operates in Scotland and England. “The grant rate is 50% to 55% of the build costs. It really is that straightforward,” he says.

This is not just about “putting more money on the table”, he says, but to do with “readjusting the grant structure and making it more flexible”.

“Rather than reinventing wheels and going through different bidding programmes, there is a system that has worked perfectly well in Scotland and is delivering social rent in larger numbers.”

Mr Oakley points out that, at present in England, social landlords are often too reliant on market sale to build affordable homes. “While the market is still controlled on output from market sales, we won’t be able to shift it the way we want to shift it,” he says. “I think we’ve got to be really honest about that, until that shift is back into building for need by these housing associations around the table.”

There is also talk of how the sector can better work together. Martyn Blackman, chief investment officer at Bromford, stresses the need to reflect on what partnership looks like. “It’s something that we’ve not really been able to unlock – how we work together to benefit from the capacity that we have got.”

The prominence of housing among the new government’s initial announcements is encouraging, everyone agrees. Mr Marshall says the signs are “positive” that Labour views housing as crucial to its plans for the UK’s growth and “to be seen as a kind of national infrastructure rather than something that’s just a footnote”.