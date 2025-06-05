What do the changes to the national design guide and national model design code mean for housing delivery?

It makes complete sense that design codes – where they exist – should be applied at a local level. To suggest that a local authority should have a single design style covering its jurisdiction is the antithesis of good design: places should always respond to their immediate surroundings.

Perhaps more significantly, given the push for growth and the magnitude of national housing targets, it is vital that both the NDG and NMDC support those councils that lack the internal capacity to create their own guidance. As such, the updated documents must remain well-defined, accessible and straightforward to apply, specifically for authorities already under pressure.

There is a misapprehension that good design takes time. In practice, good design policies – those which stem from national policy but are implemented through local policy – are instrumental in allowing schemes to progress quickly, even on difficult sites.

Our recent experience in north-west Hatfield illustrates how transparent, early-stage design guidance – aligned with local policy and national principles – can pave the way for complex, large-scale, multi-phase developments. Prepared on behalf of Gascoyne Estates and adopted by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, the Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) outlined a phased vision for a new neighbourhood that includes 1,750 homes, primary and secondary schools, employment space and transport and travel links. Carter Jonas’ Masterplanning and Urban Design team led the preparation of a Development Framework Supplementary Planning Document which set out key requirements for the delivery of a well-designed, high-quality neighbourhood for Hatfield. “There remains a common misconception that the swift rollout of housing – particularly social and affordable types, which are typically in even higher demand than open market units – comes at the expense of quality”

LPAs and developers working on social and affordable homes typically face tighter budgets and more pressing timelines. Updating guides to make them easier to interpret – and to minimise delays caused by design-related back-and-forth – could also benefit resource-strapped housing associations and councils.

There remains a common misconception that the swift rollout of housing – particularly social and affordable types, which are typically in even higher demand than open market units – comes at the expense of quality. However, with the aid of the updated NDG and NMDC– as well as the revised NPPF – councils and housing associations will hopefully be better equipped to define what good design looks like. This ease of understanding can remove a lot of the guesswork and, in turn, helps reduce unnecessary costs.

For social and affordable housing, fostering inclusive, well-connected and sustainable places – underpinned by tenure-blind design – is a central aim. Creating communities is one of the NDG’s core characteristics, with factors such as social interaction, walkability, green space, mixed-use development and inclusion all seen as fundamental. Updates to this document should seek to refine and reinforce these principles, ensuring they continue to support diverse tenures and neighbourhoods, including those with a high proportion of affordable homes.

Ultimately, consistent and clear policy and guidance are what is needed to enable good-quality design and facilitate the timely delivery of market, affordable and social housing. While recent updates to the NPPF have marked an important shift, the forthcoming revisions to the NDG and NMDC must continue this trajectory. Change for change’s sake is rarely the right course. While politics may flourish on dramatic twists and turns, policy works best when it remains clear, measured and consistent.