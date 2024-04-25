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What do the latest ethnicity facts and figures for social housing lettings say about the UK?

Comment25.04.24by Josh Neary-Pegler

Ethnic minorities are over-represented in social housing. How should the sector respond, asks Josh Neary-Pegler, research and policy lead at the Housing Diversity Network

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LinkedIn IHWhat do the latest ethnicity facts and figures for social housing lettings say about the UK? #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHEthnic minorities are over-represented in social housing. How should the sector respond, asks Josh Neary-Pegler of the Housing Diversity Network #UKhousing

Britain as we see it today is a nation that has threads of inequality woven deeply into its fabric. Racial inequality in particular can be observed across multiple facets of our society – be it in health, employment or housing.

In fact, recent figures released by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities only serve to further highlight the upsetting reality that minority ethnic groups continue to face disproportionate challenges and disparities.

These numbers feed into a troubling narrative that demands our attention, reflection and action. 

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According to the published statistics, in the year ending in March 2022, households with a Black lead tenant accounted for 6.9% of new social housing lettings – despite the fact that Black people comprised only 4% of the population of England and Wales in 2021.

When coupled with the additional data which showed that for most ethnic groups (including Black people), homelessness was the most common reason for being given housing priority, this disparity serves to further illustrate the already established fact that people of ethnic minority backgrounds are at significantly greater risk of becoming homeless. 

So what should we do with this information?

For one, it’s clear that addressing the root causes of homelessness (among minority ethnic groups or otherwise) must continue to be prioritised.

In the meantime, another imperative should be ensuring inclusivity and equity when it comes to accessing housing services – be it for existing tenants, who as the figures showed come from a vast array of different backgrounds and experiences, or for prospective tenants who may belong to marginalised groups.

A few examples of actions could include:

  • Utilising data to identify and address the specific needs of different communities, including tailored support for those at the greatest risk of marginalisation
  • Empowering minority ethnic communities to participate in decision-making processes regarding policies, services and allocations – ensuring their voices are heard and their concerns addressed
  • Collaborating across the government, housing providers, community organisations and advocacy groups to develop comprehensive strategies for tackling ethnic inequalities in housing

Overall, tackling race inequalities in housing and homelessness will require a multifaceted, holistic approach that addresses both immediate needs and underlying systemic issues. Not to mention it must also recognise the complex intersecting factors contributing to homelessness.

Only then can we begin to mitigate its disproportionate impact on marginalised communities.

Care and supportGovt agency/department/organisationHomelessnessHousing Association/RPLocal AuthorityMembership/trade bodyPolicyTenant
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