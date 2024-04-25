What do the latest ethnicity facts and figures for social housing lettings say about the UK?

Britain as we see it today is a nation that has threads of inequality woven deeply into its fabric. Racial inequality in particular can be observed across multiple facets of our society – be it in health, employment or housing.

In fact, recent figures released by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities only serve to further highlight the upsetting reality that minority ethnic groups continue to face disproportionate challenges and disparities.

These numbers feed into a troubling narrative that demands our attention, reflection and action.