What do the manifestos tell us about homelessness?

However, the three ‘main’ parties do all make commitments on homelessness. The bravest commitment comes from the Lib Dems, which promise to “end homelessness within the next Parliament”. Labour promises a cross-government strategy, while the Conservatives promise a continuation of their current programmes.

“The challenges of delivering new homes are well known and many of the conflicting issues are covered in the manifestos without any clear indication of how the clashes will be resolved”

On housing numbers, again the Lib Dems lead the bidding with a huge 380,000 homes a year, of which 150,000 a year are to be ‘social homes’. The Conservatives pledge 1.6 million homes over the next parliament, while Labour go for 1.5 million homes in the same period. Interestingly, neither Labour nor the Conservatives have committed on social/affordable housing numbers.

Labour repeat the much-trailed promise of the “biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation”, while the Conservatives will “renew the Affordable Homes Programme”.

The challenges of delivering new homes are well known and many of the conflicting issues are covered in the manifestos without any clear indication of how the clashes will be resolved.

For instance, how can a commitment to local decision-making be accommodated within a central National Planning Framework? How can we deliver high numbers of new homes while protecting the green belt (Labour mentioned building on ‘grey land’)? How does a promise to increase homeownership sit alongside the need for funding to build social/affordable homes for rent?